Instead of enjoying a relaxing day at the beach, holidaymakers in Italy witnessed a tornado. The hurricane caused some damage.

Grosseto – Weather horror instead of a peaceful beach visit: A beach in Italy has been devastated by a waterspout. The whirlwind came ashore in the Marina di Grosseto district of the provincial capital Grosseto in Tuscany and developed into a tornado. It left behind destroyed parasols, loungers and a completely destroyed playground. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The dramatic moments when a tornado came dangerously close to beachgoers were captured in a video uploaded to the X platform. However, it is not the only tornado which has plagued Italy recently.

Tuscany tornado: Video shows dangerous moments on Italian beach

According to the newspaper The Tyrrhenian Sea A playground, a volleyball court, about seventy umbrellas, hundreds of sunbeds and fifty chairs were destroyed by the storm. Beach equipment and even an ice skate were thrown up to 150 meters through the air. Footage taken by beachgoers documents the moments during the storm and the destruction it left behind. A video showing the dangerous moments during the storm was shared by a man named Leo on the X platform.

Tornado devastates Italian beach: “Significant damage”

On September 5, 2024, at around 1:30 p.m., a waterspout, which is only called a tornado when it reaches land, is said to have emerged from the south and surprised the unsuspecting people there. Some sought shelter under a canopy. “The children’s playground has practically disappeared,” reported Claudio Castellucci, the owner of the Bagno Giglio bathing establishment, in an interview with The Tyrrhenian SeaThe bathing establishment was hit directly by the tornado. The plastic toys could not withstand the violent impact on the sun loungers. There was “significant damage”, said Castellucci. At Lake Garda there was heavy hail recently.

The tornado “hit us practically with full force and left us no escape. We found pieces scattered all over the beach and next to it. From an economic point of view, the blow was hard, considering that buying a parasol and a lounger in bulk costs about 750 euros,” explained Castellucci.

Visitors and owners of neighboring, undamaged beach facilities helped him rebuild the umbrellas, as he himself reported. However, many had to be disposed of, as did his television antenna. “My colleagues were really kind in taking care of things and helping to clean up,” he added.

Beach resort operator in Italy does not want to be impressed by hurricane

After the tornado, the operator of the beach resort was determined. He announced: “I will not be impressed by a hurricane, not even a violent one: I will get the beach back on its feet with the stock reserves and the parasols that are still available.” His hope for the rest of the season lay in a mild climate. A record hailstorm rained down on Italy.

In such a situation, he stressed, “it takes a lot of goodwill and the affection of colleagues and friends to move forward and forget this terrible experience that we have never had before.” He expressed his determination to move forward despite the challenges. (cgsc)