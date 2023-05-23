Coastal Brigade | Criminal suspicion: Professional soldiers threatened conscripts with violence

Conscripts are suspected to have been victims of shootings in the Coastal Brigade last year.

Several Professional soldiers serving in the coastal brigade are suspected of inappropriate behavior.

The General Staff’s preliminary investigation into the case has been completed, and according to it, there is reason to suspect that the professional soldiers serving in the Coastal Brigade have treated conscripts inappropriately. According to the announcement of the Defense Forces, the preliminary investigation investigated 19 different fake events, which are scheduled for the period between June and October 2022.

According to the Defense Forces, a total of seven suspects of crimes have been interrogated in the preliminary investigation. The suspected crimes are abuse of a superior position, service crime, illegal threat, assault and mild assault. In the preliminary investigation, a total of 44 conscripts and women who completed voluntary military service were interrogated as interested parties.

It’s about has mainly been due to improper treatment and language use in training and exercises. In a few cases, there is reason to suspect that persons have been threatened with violence and that violence has also been directed at them.

The preliminary investigation has now been completed and the case has been transferred to the commander of the Coastal Brigade who requested the investigation, who decides to send the case to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

Correction 23.5. at 12:30 p.m.: Corrected the intro and caption of the story, which incorrectly wrote about the Coastal Navy.