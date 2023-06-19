A submarine goes missing in the Atlantic. The vehicle is said to have occasionally brought tourists to the wreck of the “Titanic”.

This digital scan image, released by Atlantic/Magellan, using deep-sea mapping, shows Titanic’s bow at 13,000 feet on the bottom of the Atlantic. Image: dpa

EA submersible that occasionally transports tourists to the Titanic wreck has gone missing in the Atlantic. The coast guard in the US city of Boston told the British broadcaster BBC on Monday that the vehicle is currently being searched for. Accordingly, it was initially not known whether people were suspected to be on board the submarine.

A company on America’s east coast is reportedly offering dives to the “Titanic” for the more adventurous. According to the newspaper “New York Times”, a trip in the summer of 2022 cost around 250,000 US dollars (currently 229,000 euros).

The Titanic sank in the North Atlantic on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912, killing more than 1,500 people. The remains of the famous luxury liner were discovered in 1985 at a depth of around 3800 meters. Only recently, with the help of high-resolution 3D images, scientists offered the most accurate depiction of the wreck to date.