The patrol boat “Echigo”, owned by the Niigata Coast Guard, ran aground. This was announced on Wednesday, January 18, by the TV channel NHK.

It is noted that the incident occurred off the coast of the city of Kashiwazaki (Niigata Prefecture). As a result of the incident, none of the 33 crew members were injured, oil floated around the area of ​​the incident, and the ship was flooded.

The Etigo patrol boat is a large patrol boat with an overall length of about 105 meters, a gross tonnage of 3,100 tons, and can carry one helicopter.

The Japanese Coast Guard is investigating the situation. There is no additional information about what happened at the moment.

Earlier, on January 10, the Japanese ship Inazuma lost speed during a training trip due to a propeller malfunction. The ship was reported to have sustained a crack in its hull when it ran aground. The Ministry of Defense of Japan has created a commission to investigate the causes of the breakdown of the destroyer.