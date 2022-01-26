The Coast Guard U.S continued in the early hours of Wednesday the search for 39 missing persons after sink the boat in which they traveled off the coast of Florida, in a fact “suspected of human smuggling”.

(Read here: The US put 8,500 soldiers on alert due to the situation in Ukraine)

According to a statement, a “good Samaritan” alerted authorities on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. after rescuing a man clinging to an overturned boat, some 70 kilometers east of the inlet of Fort Pierce, in the Atlantic.

(Also read: The US confirms the conviction of drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán)

The castaway reported that on Saturday night he had left the Bimini Islands, in the Bahamas, with 39 other people, and that a storm had capsized the boat on Sunday morning.

The authorities suspect that it is a case of “human trafficNone of the people on board were wearing life jackets, according to the survivor, who was taken to a Florida hospital to treat symptoms of dehydration and excessive sun exposure.

An image released by the Coast Guard showed the boat capsized in the water with a man straddling the hull. “Coast Guard air and surface crews are actively searching for people at sea. This is a suspected human smuggling incident,” the force’s statement posted on Twitter said.

The ratrillaje covers an area from the bimini islands, east of Miami, to Fort Pierce Cove, further north, in an operation that continued overnight.

A photo provided by the US Coast Guard shows the Ibis Coast Guard crew searching for 39 people off Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida, USA, on January 25, 2022. Photo: EFE/EPA/US COAST GUARD

Human trafficking from other Caribbean countries

Human traffickers use the Bahamas, an archipelago off the coast of Florida, as a starting point to transport people, many of them from other Caribbean countries such as Haiti, To united states.

According to the International Organization for Migration, about 5,000 Haitian immigrants work legally in the Bahamas, but between 20,000 and 50,000 of their compatriots are illegally.

The Bimini Islands, the westernmost district of the Bahamas and its closest point to the mainland, are located 217 kilometers from Fort Pierce Inlet.

sailing in overloaded and unseaworthy vessels is extremely dangerous and can cause fatalities

On Friday, 32 people had been rescued from a capsized boat eight kilometers west of Bimini, in another alleged “human trafficking” operation, the US Coast Guard and the US Coast Guard said. Bahamian Armed Forces.

The Bahamas, an archipelago made up of 700 islets (39 of them inhabited), are located 80 km southeast of the Florida coast, near Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti.

The country is often a transit point for migrants who want to reach the United States, risking their lives on a dangerous journey by sea.

The US Coast Guard reported Sunday on Twitter that its ships patrol waters around Haiti, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas to “ensure safety at sea.”

The institution also recalled that “navigating in overloaded vessels that are not suitable for the sea is extremely dangerous and can cause death.”

The increase in the number of people trying to reach the United States from the Caribbean accompanies the political turmoil in the region. US authorities have noted an increase in migration from Cuba by sea in recent months.

In July, the country was the scene of demonstrations generated by economic hardship and discontent with the government.

AFP

More news

– Joe Biden’s apology to the journalist he insulted at a press conference

– Covid: “I preferred to lose my job rather than get vaccinated”