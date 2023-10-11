Home page World

Enormous forces act on the submarine underwater. © Oceangate Expeditions/dpa

The expedition of the mini-submarine “Titan” ended in a deadly drama. The US Coast Guard has now apparently recovered the last human remains.

Washington – The submersible “Titan” was lost in the Atlantic on June 18, 2023 on the way to the wreck of the Titanic. An unprecedented search for the missing mini-submarine began off the coast of Newfoundland. People all over the world followed the operation. Then a special diving robot discovered debris in the depths of the sea.

The remains lay about 500 meters from the wreck of the Titanic. The submersible “Titan” collapsed under the enormous pressure at a depth of 3,800 meters. All five people on board died in the accident.

“Titan” submarine implodes on the way to the “Titanic” – Coast Guard analyzes remaining debris

The US Coast Guard recovered the remaining “Titan” debris around three and a half months after the accident, and with it probably other human remains.

“Titan” doctors are supposed to analyze “human remains”.

“Additional suspected human remains were carefully recovered from the Titan’s wreckage and transported for analysis by U.S. medical experts,” the statement said US Coast Guard in a press release on Tuesday (local time). The rescue therefore took place on October 4th.

The remains of the “Titan” submersible were recovered from the seabed of the North Atlantic and transported away. “The recovered evidence was successfully transported to a U.S. port for cataloging and analysis,” the Coast Guard said.

According to the US Coast Guard, “additional suspected human remains were found” during the recovery of the remaining “Titan” debris. © Oceangate Expeditions/PA Media/dpa/US Coast Guard

Disastrous submarine claims five lives

On board the “Titan” were the Frenchman Paul-Henri Nargeolet (77), the British adventurer Hamish Harding (58), the British-Pakistani management consultant Shahzada Dawood (48) and his 19-year-old son Suleman. The boss of the operating company Oceangate, Stockton Rush (61), steered the boat.

Experts are looking for evidence about the “Titan” submersible accident

According to various experts, the developers and operators of the submersible had circumvented recognized standards and ignored warnings. According to media reports, a letter from the Marine Technology Society (MTS) warned in 2018 of the experimental nature of the tourist offer and that the trips could end in catastrophe. The debris could give investigators important information, such as where the weak point in the Titan’s hull might have been. (ml/dpa)