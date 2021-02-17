The Coastal Department has staged a major U-turn over the children´s parks and picnic areas on Puerto Pollensa beach after widespread protest.

Initially the department had ruled that the play areas would have to be taken down and moved elsewhere. The Pollensa council disagreed and launched an appeal. The Coastal Department said this morning that they would no longer oppose them which should mean that they will remain in place.

This is a major victory for “people power” with a major protest being staged to underline the “stupidity” of the ruling.