To the difficult panorama facing the core area in terms of the lack of rainfall in some productive areas, there are also difficulties in accessing certain components that are key in the local manufacturing process and after sales of agricultural machinery.

Days ago, the Rosario Stock Exchange estimated that soybean production will register a significant drop from 49 to 45 million tons, with a loss of potential exports of US $ 2,262 million. This complex production scenario is now compounded by difficulties in incorporating state-of-the-art technologies.

“Although we estimate that this year the agricultural machinery sales volumes of 2020 could be repeated, if we do not have the availability of components, parts or model machines that complement our local manufacturing, we will not be able to satisfy the needs of producers and contractors. Argentines ”, affirmed from AFAT (Association of Argentine Factories and Distributors of Tractors and other Agricultural, Road, Mining, Industrial and Engine equipment).

“If these delays were not remedied, the first to suffer would be the producers and contractors, with whom we have commitments to ensure that they have the latest technology machines worldwide. But without a doubt its effect would fall on the entire chain, with the agro-industrial sector being responsible for 60% of the foreign exchange generated by exports ”, they added from the Association.

“In difficult seasons like this one, with yields affected by the drought, but at the same time with grain prices close to the historical highs in 7 years, have the latest technology in agricultural machinery to be able to harvest the harvest efficiently and in the As little time as possible, it is essential to ensure the production and genuine income of foreign currency for the country ”, added Reynaldo Postacchini, president of the Association.

The lack of tires, steels for the manufacture of key parts of equipment and electronic components puts in check the development of the crop.

AFAT promotes the sustainable development of the national manufacture of tractors, machinery and engines since 1973. Its associates are: AGCO Argentina SA; Agrale Argentina SA; CLAAS Argentina SA; CNH Industrial Argentina SA; Industrias John Deere Argentina SA; Jacto Argentina and Stara Argentina SA