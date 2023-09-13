In these times of political negotiations, it is pertinent to point out that the motto of “unity is strength” is not only applicable to human beings. In nature, there is a world beyond competition. The first research in field primatology, in the mid-20th century, quickly highlighted that monkeys formed coalitions, that is, that two or more individuals joined forces against rivals of the same species.

A book about savanna baboons (Papio cynocephalus), published in 1965, relates the following: “It became clear that some of the adult males were constantly associating with each other and supporting each other in aggressive interactions with other males. “Some of these males associated so closely that they almost never acted independently in such episodes.”

The purpose of most primate coalitions is improve your status in the hierarchy within the group, because this allows them to have better access to resources such as food and females. Frequently, two high-ranking individuals team up against a subordinate to reinforce their position, although coalitions sometimes occur. revolutionaryin which partners seek to overthrow a higher rank.

More information:

The curious thing is that there are also quite a few species of primates that do not form coalitions. For example, male chacma baboons (P. ursinus), unlike other species of baboons, they only have agonistic interactions and do not usually cooperate. What could be the reason for this?

Some authors have proposed that coalition formation is a complex behavior that requires advanced cognitive abilities. That is, only the most intelligent species are capable of forming coalitions. However, an article published in 2014 refuted this hypothesis by analyzing 38 species of primates. They concluded that what was most important were socioecological factors, such as group size.

The chacma baboons They live in smaller groups than other baboons and, furthermore, females tend to be the majority. Therefore, males do not form coalitions for the simple fact that they are few. This is reminiscent of the history of Spanish politics, where parties were forced to make more coalitions when the two-party system weakened.

Delousing in the offices

But if there is a clear difference between human coalitions and those of other primates, it is some of the ways in which they are forged. To reach agreements, politicians meet in their offices and talk expressing their interests. Then, if the meetings have been fruitful, they shake hands and scribble on a piece of paper with a pen. The rest of the primates do not have such sophisticated language, so they need other systems to know who their allies are. The most widespread is the grooming, an activity that consists of removing lice from each other. When a monkey grooms another in an inaccessible area of ​​the body like the back, he is sending a message.

It was in the 1970s that the hypothesis was proposed that primates used the grooming as currency. That is, they groomed others so that they would return the favor in the future, either in the form of more grooming or support in an attack. However, it was not until 2006 that a meta-analysis corroborated the relationship between this generous grooming and coalition formation in primates. Although this does not have to be the case in all species.

A recent study has shown that macaques who practice homosexual sex are more likely to support each other in a conflict

There are also other less common methods to strengthen links. Guinea baboons (P. papio), Every two for three, they touch each other’s genitals. This makes sense: the genitals are a very important part of the body for any animal, they are essential for transmitting offspring. When a baboon lets another touch him, he is making an act of trust. On the island of Cabo Delgado (Puerto Rico), male macaques forge their alliances through homosexual sex. A recent study has shown that individuals who set up each other are more likely to support each other in a conflict. This practice helps them rise in the social ranking and, therefore, reproduce more with females.

Two Gombe chimpanzees provide care. Ian Gilby

Other species of macaques, what they do is use infants as a social tool to improve your relationships. This is usually practiced by low-ranking males when they want to approach another higher-ranking male without being attacked by him. With a baby in their arms, they invite the other male to spend a good time in close proximity, loving the baby, and who knows if this could be the origin of a beautiful coalition.

So far, we’ve only talked about males, but what about females? Unlike male coalitions, which are often formed between unrelated individuals, these are usually between mothers and their daughters. For example, in the savanna baboonsfemales stay in their natal group and inherit the rank of their mother, who will defend them against possible aggressors who try to usurp her position.

There is, however, one very striking exception: the bonobas (paniscus bread). These are apes, physically similar to chimpanzees, but whose behavior is very different. In chimpanzees, females are the dispersing sex (they go to another group to mate) and their social bonds are weak. Unlike males, whose coalitions are the day-to-day of their political strategies, they do not usually make them and are frequently attacked by males who seek to coerce them.

On the contrary, bonobas, although they are also not related, form strong coalitions whose main function is to fight against harassment by males. They are physically less strong, but, thanks to their union, they manage to be the dominant sex, escape aggression and have earlier access to food.

In this matriarchy, aggression is much lower than in chimpanzees, since they release tension by having sex. Especially when they are feeding and conflicts may arise, the females will stand in front of each other and rub their vaginas, becoming more tolerant of each other. This good environment is what allows them to form coalitions and confront the males who try to attack them. The conclusion is the same for all primates: no coalition is forged from nothing. Either the individuals are related, or they will have to work hard to create the necessary prior environment of tolerance and trust. Everyone chooses their method.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.