Aden, Sana’a (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Yesterday, the Yemeni army’s artillery launched a focused bombardment targeting the sites and gatherings of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia, on the battle fronts in the west of the Ma’rib governorate, and caused heavy losses in equipment and lives, in addition to other losses in the raids of the coalition aircraft to support legitimacy.

A military source said: “The Yemeni army’s artillery destroyed a weapons store belonging to the militia in the Al-Mashjah front. It also targeted enemy sites and gatherings in separate locations on the front and destroyed two sets, and those on board fell dead and wounded.” The source added, “The artillery targeted the enemy sites and gatherings at the Kassara front, and the bombing resulted in the destruction of a kit and the militias were killed and wounded.”

In the context, the coalition air forces targeted Houthi militia gatherings and reinforcements in separate locations west of Ma’rib, which resulted in the destruction of a military vehicle and three crews carrying weapons and personnel, and the bombing resulted in the fall of many militia members among the dead and wounded.

In addition, a number of members of the terrorist Houthi militia loyal to Iran were killed and several others injured in clashes on the Hays front, south of Hodeidah, as a result of militia movements and violations.

The military media reported to the joint forces that militia movements were monitored from their sites and dens in the administrative borders of the Al-Jarahi District with the city of Heis, coinciding with the targeting of homes in the northwestern suburbs of the densely populated city, and they were dealt with firmly soon, confirming that the clashes expanded to three Axes, which ended with new losses for the militias affiliated with Iran, with the killing and wounding of a number of its members at the hands of the stationed units of the joint forces in the western sector of “Hays”.

The fronts of the West Coast witnessed similar clashes on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in the eastern mountainous region of the Tuhayat district, as a result of militias targeting villages and farms with the aim of disturbing the atmosphere of the holiday, according to the same source, stressing the suppression of the movements and sources of the criminal Houthi militia fire and achieving direct casualties among its ranks.

In another context, the Inspector General of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Major General Adel Al-Qumairi, inspected yesterday the army forces at the fronts of the Sarwah district, west of Ma’rib.

The Inspector General praised the high combat readiness and the high morale enjoyed by the Yemeni army and tribal fighters on various fronts, praising the great popular gathering around the armed forces and appreciating the continuous support and support by the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.

Major General Al-Qumairi confirmed that the army forces dealt with all the suicide attacks that the Houthi militia mobilized for, and behind them Iran all its capabilities.