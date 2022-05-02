Mexico.- Marko Cortes, Alejandro Moreno and Jesus Zambrano, national party leaders PAN, PRI and PRD of the Va por México coalition announced that they will present a counterproposal to the reform to the proposal by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with which they affirmed that they will defend the autonomy and freedom of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

It was at a press conference that the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, considered that the reform presented by AMLO is one more Morena circus and is a poisoned dart against the National Electoral Institute, the Electoral Tribunal, freedom and democracy.

“We say it with absolute clarity, we will not allow setbacks or authoritarianism. We will not allow Mexico to be an autocracy where one man decides everything.” warned.

Accompanied by the leaders of the PRI and PRD, Cortés assured that this initiative promoted by Morena is a clear distraction in the face of the lack of results, since the only thing they are looking for with it is to stay at the forefront of power as it may be.

Due to the above, he stressed that the Va por México coalition presented a counterproposal for electoral reform that includes six points, through which it seeks to protect the body and democracy.

Promote the second electoral round for President of the Republic.

Eliminate overrepresentation in the Chamber of Deputies.

Primary elections organized by the INE on the same day for all parties.

Fourth, total prohibition, with serious sanctions for those who electorally use social programs or threaten people with taking them away.

Fifth, electoral nullity in cases where organized crime participates; sixth, regulation of the morning conferences in electoral times.

Likewise, the president of the PAN stressed that Va por México will not allow any type of persecution against any opponent, be it a politician, media outlet, journalist, scientist, environmentalist, or any citizen who dares to dissent and raise their voice may be persecuted politically. .

In the same way, he stressed that the NE, the patriotic deputies who voted against the Bartlett Law, the media, academics, scientists and environmentalists “are not alone”, since they have the support of the party and the coalition.