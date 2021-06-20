Saudi television quoted the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen as saying that the Saudi defenses destroyed on Saturday a total of 17 booby-trapped planes launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi territory.

The coalition said that two other drones were launched towards Khamis Mushait, while 8 drones were launched towards the south of the Kingdom, one of them towards the city of Najran, according to the official TV.

The coalition confirmed that all of these planes were intercepted, according to Reuters.

The coalition indicated that the escalation of the Houthi militias reflects their hostile behavior and rejection of a political solution, adding that it is taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with the imminent threat.

Simultaneously, on the Marib front, government military sources reported that the battles in Marib resulted in 47 deaths, including 31 members of the Houthi militia.

According to the sources, the Iranian-backed militias launched various attacks on the fronts of Maarib, trying to advance, but most of them were repelled.