In response to the planned billion -dollar financial package from Union and SPD, Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) calls for further reforms. “These infrastructure investments only make sense if the growth brakes are solved beforehand,” said Kretschmer of the Rheinische Post. “It has to be about recovering quickly, it is open to technology, that we are in the railways, that we are on the streets that we invest in digitization and that energy is not a short, expensive good. Only then will Germany be a strong country. And all of this is now possible. ”

Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) announced that the state chiefs wanted to examine very carefully, which meant the Union and SPD agreement for the federal states. “If there is a clear plan to strengthen Germany in terms of defense and economic policy, and the Bundestag reaches an agreement, Hessen will agree to the project in the Federal Council,” Rhein also said to Rheinische Post. However, more scope due to a changed basic law should not lead to the federal and state governments that necessary structural reforms are not addressed and no priorities are set in the event of government expenditure. In themselves, both Kretschmer and the Rhine welcome the plans of the Union and SPD for the financial package.