TASS: the Coalition-SV artillery mount was launched into production

The new self-propelled artillery unit (SAU) “Coalition-SV” was launched into production. About it TASS it became known from a source close to the Russian military department.

“Coalition-SV has been put into production. In the NWO zone it is used in single copies. Its main task is to make a decisive difference in counter-battery warfare,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

There is no official confirmation of this information.

The Coalition-SV artillery complex on the T-90 tank chassis received a 2A88 152 mm caliber gun. The rate of fire of the self-propelled gun, equipped with a modern system for automating the processes of gun pointing, target selection and navigation, is more than 10 rounds per minute.

In October, military expert Yuri Knutov said that the fundamental advantage of the Coalition-SV is the firing range of an active-missile projectile, which is 70 kilometers.

In the same month, Rostec reported that the Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled gun had passed state tests and was ready for mass production. State tests confirmed the unique technical characteristics of the installation.