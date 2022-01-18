The Arab coalition announced the start of separate air strikes on the strongholds and camps of the terrorist Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The coalition had announced the launch of air strikes in Sanaa “in response to the threat and military necessity,” explaining that it had targeted “terrorist leaders” north of the Yemeni capital.

He added that “F-15 attack planes destroyed two ballistic missile launchers that were used on Monday,” stressing that “the perpetrators of hostile attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be held accountable.”

The coalition said that its air forces are carrying out 24-hour air operations over Sanaa, and called on civilians to stay away from Houthi militia camps and gatherings for their own safety.