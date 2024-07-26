Genoa – “We have to build a winning alternative coalitionthat is competitive with the Government. I do not underestimate this right because, it is true, the Democratic Party did very well in the European elections, but, be careful, the others still came in above. I do not underestimate the opponents we face”.

Thus, the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, answers a question from young jurors of the Giffoni Film Festival who asked her for a comment on the words of the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi. “At the PD we say that in a coalition the leader is the one who gets the most votes – Renzi’s statement -. If Schlein, who is the leader of the PD because he earned it with the primaries, wins the elections, it’s up to you to be the Prime Minister”.

“Long before reasoning about the perimeters of the political forces or the names – he continues – we need to agree on the things that need to be done for Italy: wages, public health, public schools, ecological conversion, a new industrial plan and people’s rights”. “Let’s start from there, let’s start from the concrete issues”, concludes Schlein.