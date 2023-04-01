Rutte IV has been saved for the time being, but the four coalition parties are still putting off difficult decisions about the sensitive nitrogen policy. That was the outcome of days of consultations in a crisis atmosphere between the top of VVD, CDA, D66 and ChristenUnie at the Ministry of General Affairs on Friday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) announced in the evening that the CDA wants to renegotiate the agreements on nitrogen in the coalition agreement, but that the party only wants to do this in a few months – when the provinces have concluded council agreements. CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra said that renegotiation is necessary because the pressure on the year 2030, the deadline for halving nitrogen emissions, “has pushed the solution further away. 2030 is not feasible for us.” Rutte is open to the CDA’s request, he said. “If a coalition party wants to, that is always possible. There are no guarantees that you will get there.”

The ChristenUnie and D66 expressed understanding for the CDA’s question on Friday evening. “If a party asks for it, that is up to them. We are not obliged to do so, but it can also happen to us,” said D66 leader Sigrid Kaag. “I understand their position.” She emphasized that “no agreement” has been made to actually negotiate. The CDA has only asked for it. “That is their right. We are taking it for granted at this time.” It is therefore still uncertain whether the new negotiations on the nitrogen paragraph in the coalition agreement will actually take place.

Buy time

With Friday’s agreements, which are a response to the results of the Provincial Council elections and the big victory of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB), the coalition seems mainly to want to buy time. According to the CDA, it is logical to first wait to see how the formations of the colleges in the provinces, where the nitrogen policy must be implemented, will go. The formation process only started this week and could take weeks or months. Negotiations are also ongoing on the Agricultural Agreement, which should give farmers perspective for the future.

Although Rutte did not want to speak of a “pause” in nitrogen policy, the strategy to gain time can work in favor of the CDA. In many provinces, BBB has the initiative and that party does not want the deadline for halving nitrogen emissions, an agreement in the coalition agreement, to be brought forward to 2030. The current law states 2035. The CDA has also wanted this early deadline off. The party has long been hoping that the cabinet will be faced with a fait accompli if the provinces make plans aimed at 2035. Remarkable in that light was the report of the scout for the formation in the province of Friesland, Member of Parliament for the SGP Chris Stoffer. In the report, which was published on Friday, he calls on “politicians in The Hague not to put a Frisian administration in an impossible trap by sticking to previously formulated nitrogen targets in 2030 and forced expropriation of agricultural companies. There is no support for it from almost all parties in the Provincial Council.”

Hoekstra said after the cabinet meeting that his party does not only want to renegotiate the year, but the entire nitrogen section of the coalition agreement. The CDA leader did not want to say what he wants to change about that. For the VVD, said Rutte, the discussion about dates is “less interesting”. “Just start now.” It is known that D66 wants to stick to the year. “A deal is a deal,” said Kaag recently.

Not slowing down, but speeding up

Rutte denied that the nitrogen policy will be delayed with the new agreements. According to him, despite the formations, the July 1 deadline for provinces to come up with preliminary plans for reducing emissions still stands. Rutte says he even wants to “accelerate” the policy, for example by soon opening up the buy-out scheme with which farmers can voluntarily stop.

It remains to be seen whether many farmers will opt for the voluntary buy-out scheme. From research of NRC it recently turned out that many ‘peak taxers’ close to nature reserves do not want to stop at all, whether they receive a good financial offer or not. Moreover, there is a good chance that many farmers – and also the farmers’ organizations involved in the Agricultural Agreement – ​​want to await or further influence political developments before deciding on their future.

The question is what the new coalition agreements mean for the amendment of the nitrogen law. This law by Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen, VVD) is now before the Council of State and explicitly brought the nitrogen targets forward to the now so controversial year 2030. Mediator Johan Remkes did come up with a formula when CDA leader Hoekstra last year summer already said that this year should be “not holy.” There would be two ‘calibration moments’, in 2025 and 2028, after which it would be possible to ‘take a little more time’ in some areas. But Remkes also wanted to “hold on” to 2030 in order to convince the court that the Netherlands is making vigorous efforts to restore nature.

Nature really can’t wait

Delaying or postponing the nitrogen approach now is a political choice with major consequences. Nature can hardly wait, according to the first nature target analyzes by the Ecological Authority (EA), a new body that was set up last year by Minister Van der Wal and assesses the state of nature areas for provinces. Analyzes of four Natura2000 areas in Zuid-Holland and Limburg show that all these areas have to deal with ‘too little or too much water, poor water quality and too much nitrogen’. The EA advises the provinces to quickly take “new, additional” measures.

If a decisive nitrogen policy is not forthcoming, this will have consequences for other policy areas: the Netherlands is already increasingly locked down. This week, Minister of Infrastructure Mark Harbers (VVD), also present at the cabinet’s top meeting, had to explain to the House of Representatives that he cannot build or widen any new highways in the coming years. “There is no nitrogen room for that.” Harbers wants to shift billions in investments from construction to maintenance of infrastructure. “That is not a nice message, but the only realistic choice we can make.”

The court will only become more flexible with permits if the Netherlands shows that it is really working on reducing nitrogen and restoring nature. Until then, more legal calamity looms. Next week, the Council of State will rule in a nitrogen case concerning the intended extension of the A15 near Arnhem. The council then determines whether the cabinet has sufficiently substantiated that nitrogen precipitation is measured up to 25 kilometers around a project. If that substantiation fails, there is a risk of further delays for many projects. In addition, environmental organization Greenpeace announced a lawsuit last month to force the government to drastically reduce nitrogen emissions before the end of 2025. At the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, they consider this case “promising”.

With Friday’s agreements, Rutte IV hopes to restore peace to the complex nitrogen dossier. Next Tuesday, the House of Representatives will debate the election results and the coalition’s agreements. Left and right-wing opposition parties expressed dissatisfaction on Friday. GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver tweeted that the cabinet is “only concerned with itself and is unable to offer solutions to the major problems of our time”. BBB frontwoman Caroline van der Plas believes that CDA leader Hoekstra should immediately provide clarity about 2030, and should not wait to see what the provinces do. “Come on Wopke Hoekstra, be manand draw a line in the sand, and just say: we don’t want this.”

With the cooperation of Philip de Witt Wijnen.

This piece was completed during Friday evening.