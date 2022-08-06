PT national president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann was responsible for the act; Deadline for registration is August 15th

The national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmannregistered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) the application for candidacy of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) the President of the Republic.

The registration was made this Saturday (6.Aug.2022), together with lawyers from Aragão e Ferraro Advogados and Zanin Martins Advogados.

Lula will have the ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as a candidate for vice.

The coalition is made up of the federations Brasil da Esperança (PT/PV/PC do B) and Psol/Rede, and the parties PSB, Solidariedade, Avante and Agir.

“The Lula-Alckmin ticket is officially registered. We are very happy to start the electoral process, a fundamental milestone of democracy, the greatest asset of Brazilian society”says a note released by the lawyers.

According to the Electoral Calendar, the Electoral Court has until September 12 (20 days before the 1st round) for all candidacy registration requests and eventual appeals to be processed, analyzed and judged by the electoral courts.

The deadline for registering applications is August 15th.

Former President Lula is in the race for the position for the 7th time. No one has run for so many presidential elections since the end of the Old Republic (1889-1930). Lula’s former rival, Alckmin has run twice for the presidency, in 2006 and in 2018.

On July 21, the PT’s national convention approved Lula’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

Read the full note from the lawyers of the Lula-Alckmin ticket, released at 6:39 pm on August 6, 2022:

“NOTE TO THE PRESS

“Chapa Lula-Alckmin registers candidacy in the TSE

“On today’s date (06/08) the request for registration of Lula and Alckmin’s candidacy for this year’s presidential elections was made before the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“Lula and Alckmin will be candidates for the Brasil da Esperança Coalition, made up of the FE BRASIL Federation (PT/PV/PC do B), PSOL/REDE Federation, PSB, Solidarity, Avante and Agir.

“The application was registered by the representative of the Coalition, Gleisi Hoffmann, and by the offices of Aragão e Ferraro Advogados and Zanin Martins Advogados.

“’The Lula-Alckmin ticket is officially registered. We are very happy to start the electoral process, a fundamental mark of democracy, the greatest asset of Brazilian society.’”

“Aragon and Ferraro Lawyers

“Zanin Martins Advogados.”