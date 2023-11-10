DThe Hessian CDU will negotiate with the SPD about forming a new government coalition. This was announced by the state chairman, Prime Minister Boris Rhein and the parliamentary group leader Ines Claus on Friday in Wiesbaden. According to their own statements, they are striving for a “Christian-social coalition”. It was said that there was great and long-lasting applause in the state executive board for this announcement. Rhein’s proposal was unanimously accepted.

If it comes about, the current black-green alliance will come to an end. Rhein’s predecessor Volker Bouffier first entered into an agreement with the Eco Party ten years ago because there was no longer a majority for a coalition with the FDP. The coalition continued in 2018.

Migration as a controversial issue with the Greens

In the state elections on October 8th, the CDU was around twenty points ahead of the SPD and the Greens with 34.6 percent of the vote. It can therefore decide whether to continue its current alliance or enter into a coalition with the SPD.

It was said that they were unable to reach an agreement with the Greens, especially on the issue of migration. The discussion partners wanted to bridge the differences with formula compromises. In the end we went around in circles. On the other hand, the explorations with the SPD became more and more substantial. The CDU shares a similar understanding of politics with her. The Social Democrats have scheduled a party conference on December 16th in order to decide on the coalition agreement to be negotiated by then.



Closer to it: Nancy Faeser (SPD) had already secured the place next to Boris Rhein (CDU) on election evening. Coalition negotiations are now underway.

Image: Lucas Bäuml



The electoral period ends on January 18th. Then the new Prime Minister should be elected. In the next state parliament, the CDU and SPD have 75 of the 133 seats.