Coalition Party The Coalition’s district leaders want management to send a clearer message about the line: “The fact that our values ​​have not reached all our members is a place for reflection.”

HS asked the district leaders of the Coalition Party what kind of ideas the dramatic turns of the Helsinki Mayor’s Competition evoke in them. Chairman Petteri Orpo’s position has not been shaken, district chairmen estimate.

Coalition Party regional decision-makers hope that the Coalition leadership would communicate its message out of the party line more clearly and comprehensibly.

According to the party’s district leaders, the recently approved target program is a good basis for the party to run in the municipal elections, where the Coalition Party four years ago was the largest party with 20.7 percent support.

Tomi Kaismo­

“In the autumn of 2020, the Party Conference confirmed the target program, which was created on the basis of extensive member discussion and inclusion, and which is still very topical. I do not see the need for major line changes, ”says the chairman of the Coalition’s Northern Ostrobothnia district Tomi Kaismo.

“The line should not be changed, but it needs to be communicated much more clearly. The Coalition can accommodate both conservatives and liberals – have always accommodated, ”Vetävä of Varsinais-Suomi Ville Valkonen says.

Eero Suutari­

“The fact that our values ​​have not reached all our members is a place for reflection,” says the Kainuu District Eero Suutari.

Several district leaders stress that the Coalition, as its name implies, has always been seen as a polyphonic and unifying party with many different opinions. District leaders define the Coalition as a right-wing option for the current government and a “peripuror”. Clear communication is desired from this line.

Aleksi Jäntti­

“The values ​​of the party are such that they can withstand any sincere critical scrutiny. Instead, in communication, every active Coalition member has a job to do, ”the leader of the Pirkanmaa district Aleksi Jäntti says.

HS asked from the thirteen district leaders of the Coalition Party, what kind of thoughts the events of last weekend in Helsinki evoked in them. Coalition Party mayoral candidate Kirsi Piha surprised everyone on Saturday and resigned, which sparked a heated debate over the Coalition ‘s internal disagreements between liberals and those on the harder right.

Kirsi Piha­

The situation began to calm down on Sunday after the MP Elina Lepomäki announced his candidacy To Helsinki and Member of Parliament Juhana Vartiainen said he was considering a mayoral candidacy. On Tuesday, Vartiainen told HS that he was available as a mayoral candidate. The matter will be finally decided by the Coalition District Assembly next week.

A total of 12 district leaders responded to the HS questionnaire.

Petteri Orpo­

They praise the fact that a yard replacement was quickly found. Thanks go to both the district management and the chairman Petteri Orpolle.

“The retreat of the courtyard raises the question of how successful the election of the courtyard was originally from the Helsinki Coalition Party”, Uusimaa District Chairman, Member of Parliament Heikki Vestman says.

“We had a crisis on Saturday, but there was no more on Sunday. It was handled in an exemplary manner, and it is good to continue from this towards the top spot, ”the chairman of the Helsinki district Maarit Vierunen says.

Coalition Party district decision-makers are clearly annoyed that the confusing situation in the Helsinki district is being generalized to the Coalition Party elsewhere in Finland.

Jussi Virsunen­

“Of course, success in Helsinki is important, but election success must be assessed for the whole country. Helsinki’s success is therefore not essential to the overall result of the municipal elections. Too bad if we are not the number one party there, ”says the leader of the Southeast Finland district Jussi Virsunen.

In the last municipal elections in 2017, Helsinki differed from other major cities in the country, as support for the Coalition Party increased in Helsinki, and decreased elsewhere in the country compared to the previous elections. This is one reason why the nomination of candidates in the country’s capital is extremely important to the Coalition: the result is reflected in the Coalition’s national success.

Last four years ago Jan Vapaavuori (total) nearly 30,000 votes saved the situation.

Miia Antin­

“Helsinki’s success has a certain national value and especially a publicity value. At the moment, there is too much attention in Helsinki, because the Coalition Party works all over the country and elsewhere in Helsinki, not everyone even notices the noise, ”Häme District Chairman Miia Antin says.

“Helsinki and its decision-makers are important for the whole of Finland, but the strong focus of the media and Finnish attention almost exclusively on it during the municipal elections feels strange,” says Eero Suutari.

Heikki Vestman­

“The importance of Helsinki is overemphasized in general. The rest of Uusimaa is, in fact, more important for the Coalition Party’s overall support, ”says Uusimaa leader Vestman.

HS asked from district leaders whether party leadership should intervene more strictly with Coalition outputs that do not represent the party line or are not considered Coalition-friendly behavior.

Kirsi Pihan the decision of surprise is explained by itthat he was subjected to malicious spying and the October campaign by the people on the right side of the party on social media and was left without the support of the party leadership.

Many district leaders responded that it is up to local decision-makers and not party leadership to address this.

Jouni Holopainen­

“Unfortunately, the party leadership is not able to monitor the activities of every member in Some and elsewhere. There is a special responsibility for these in local associations and district organizations, because people are primarily their members, ”Savo-Karelian Coalition Party Chairman Jouni Holopainen says.

Helsinki’s chairman Vierunen says that it depends on the size of the matter, when it should be dealt with at the district level and when at the party leadership.

“Yes, we in Helsinki have tried,” says Vierunen about intervening in the exits.

“In a disrespectful way, the debate is not Coalition law. It is important for all visible persons in the party to communicate the values ​​of the party clearly, ”says Ville Valkonen.

Jäntti of the Pirkanmaa district says that freedom of speech is such an important value in itself that the intervention threshold should be high based on it alone.

“Illegality, and outputs that approach lawlessness, must definitely be addressed,” Jäntti says.

Lotta Ahola­

“Most and almost all the members of the Coalition Party that I know are matter-of-fact people, people who know how to behave. Of course, there is a large number of those whose views and outputs differ from those of the majority of the Coalition Party members, ”Chairman of the Central Finland District Lotta Ahola says.

From everyone district leaders should support Chairman Petteri Orpo, whose position is not seen to have been weakened by the Yard Episode.

Samu Vahteristo­

“Of course, this is important for the party, but I would not see that the withdrawal of Kirsi Piha would have affected the position of the party leadership. Especially when one of the party leaders ran for office in Helsinki himself, ”the chairman of the Satakunta district Samu Vahteristo says referring to Lepomäki.

HS asked district leaders how the outcome of the upcoming municipal elections will affect Orpo’s position.

“The result of the municipal elections has a greater impact on Orpo’s position than the Helsinki district play. In politics, all leaders live in constant turbulence. Personal or party support usually legitimizes the position. When support is not at the expected level, bubbling begins, ”says Jäntti, President of Pirkanmaa.

Jäntti also points out that this may also explain the rapid retreat of the Yard: he did not have fresh support measured in the election behind him, which attracted competitors to the revolt against the Yard. Only a strong result in the election would have hit the “mic mouse” in the throat, according to Jänt.

“The result of municipal elections always affects the position of the chairman in some way. Now there is nothing new in this matter. Petter has solid support in the field behind him, ”says Eero Suutari of Kainuu.