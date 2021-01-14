Coalition Party The Coalition Party’s internal report reveals that a lot of competition is being held with basic Finns – Coalition source: Blue-greenery was wishful thinking

The Coalition Party struggles with the Greens for the same voters, mainly only in Helsinki and to some extent in a few large cities.

Coalition leadership has decided, according to HS, to glorify the party’s “basic bourgeois” or rather value-conservative economic rightist message. The intention is to address more voters in this group.

The decision is based on the party’s internal voter report, which reveals that the Coalition Party’s by far the most important struggle for voters is with basic Finns.

This is the case in cities, frame municipalities and rural areas. Significant competition with the Greens takes place in Helsinki and to some extent in a few large cities.

There is thus a crushing majority of voters found in basic Finns who may be moving to the Coalition Party compared to the Greens.

Several Party influencers interviewed by HS describe the result as significant. According to them, the idea that there is a significant blue-green mass that the party should address has long prevailed in the Coalition Party.

Otherwise, voters will run away from the Greens, and on the other hand, it is also possible to get them from the Greens.

Based on a recent voter survey, this would not seem to be the case elsewhere than in Helsinki and some large cities.

The Coalition Party would win the most from the direction of basic Finnish voters.

With the Coalition and its chairman Petteri Orpolla there is strong pressure to cope with the spring municipal elections. A poor result could mean the end of Orpo’s presidency.

The Coalition Party now intends to emphasize in its communications issues that appeal to a conservative or basic bourgeois group. It means, for example, driving and opposing charges, emphasizing safety and talking about abuses in the social security system.

As an example of this, several members of the Coalition Party have recently mentioned Orpo A column he wrote for MTV. The column addresses “major problems in the integration of humanitarian migrants”. The title states that “Finland must not be a country where people live on social security”.

Coalition support has been weak in polls, with about 16 per cent splits. The support of basic Finns, on the other hand, was in Yle’s fresh in the support survey nearly 22 percent.

A small consolation for the Coalition Party is that, according to a party barometer commissioned by the parties, the Coalition Party’s municipal election potential is still higher than for basic Finns. The Coalition was seen as a more attractive party. Iltalehti reports figures from last month.

Coalition Party an internal voter survey was conducted late last year. The study of voter interfaces was in practice about which parties the Coalition Party could get voters from and where it could lose voters.

Exact figures are difficult to estimate. According to HS data, the basic bourgeois bloc – which includes not only the basic Finns but also mainly the center – covers up to about 80 per cent of the Coalition’s voter interface.

Greens, demarches and other parties account for less than a fifth. The share of the Greens is only 5–7 per cent, which means that the interface with the Coalition Party is smaller than with the demarches.

In urban centers, the Greens only have a significant interface in Helsinki. There, the Coalition Party’s chances of getting voters from other parties are divided quite evenly in absolute numbers between the Greens and basic Finns. Even in Helsinki, the interface with basic Finns is bigger than with Greens.

Greens are also to some extent a significant interface in some large cities, such as Espoo, Turku, Tampere and the university city of Jyväskylä.

However, basic Finns are also the most important interface in cities. The role of the Greens in the frame municipalities is negligible, and there is a great struggle with the basic Finns.

In rural areas, there is virtually no interface with greens. There, the Coalition Party struggles for votes with the basic Finns and the center.

Clearance the result means, at least for some Coalitionists, that the idea of ​​a blue-green Coalition policy should be pushed into the background.

Instead of the Greens, the party should compete for voters with basic Finns and other conservative parties.

According to one party influencer, the result of the voter survey has come as a kind of “shock” to some Coalition members.

Another Coalition Party describes that the previous view of the significance of blue-greenery has been based on a kind of wishful thinking.

“It has been assumed that as urbanization accelerates and educational levels rise, the blue-green interface will also increase. This assumption is precisely based on the fact that a certain decisive gang has itself wanted to make a slightly greener policy. The analysis has been done on the basis of wishes, and now that numbers have been brought to the table, it is understood that this may not be the case. ”

According to several Coalition members, the situation based on false assumptions has been facilitated by the fact that voter reports have been vague in the past. They have focused on bracketing the characteristics of voters rather than concrete party preferences.

Surveys now have asked voters from other parties which party they might think they would vote for in the alternative.

Last The voter report completed at the end of the year has been discussed both in the party government and in the parliamentary group during Christmas.

Views are divided. The conclusions to be drawn from the figures have raised concerns in some MPs. There has been a lot of talk about basic Finns in the parliamentary group – both as a good and a bad example.

According to HS data, the situation has also been divided among party leaders, where it has been disputed what conclusions should be drawn from the results.

Vice-Chairs Antti Häkkänen has been profiled as more conservative or basic bourgeois, and Elina Lepomäki as a greener or more liberal politician. Häkkänen and Lepomäki are favorites to replace Orpo as the party’s next chairman.

The Coalition Party’s vice-chairmen Elina Lepomäki and Antti Häkkänen were filmed at a party meeting in Pori last September.­

Orpo commented HS information on the results of the voter survey, saying that they do not mean a change of line in the party.

“The Coalition Party has recently approved an extensive target program. It does not need to be changed, and it will not be changed because of such studies, ”says Orpo.

“But when we better understand what people and our potential voters worry about, what they think, we realize that we can provide sensible solutions. It’s about clarifying the message. We don’t have to change our line, we need to sharpen it. ”

According to Orpo, it is clear from the results of the survey that the winner of the election will be decided on the basis of who wins on the bourgeoisie.

“But I don’t want us to do things that undermine the Coalition Party’s chances of success in big cities. I do not underestimate this at all. We are not going to be a light version of another party for any reason, my values ​​will not bend to that. ”

According to Orpo, the Coalition Party’s basic bourgeois nuclear message starts with things like work, entrepreneurship, taxation and security. At the same time, he says that the Coalition Party must be “forward-looking”, believing in education and internationality, and “defending an open Finland and the European Union”.

Orpo says he has spoken a lot to the chairman of the Swedish Coalition Ulf Kristersson with. The situation is similar in both countries, Orpo describes, and in both cases it has been concluded that “solution-centredness” or “optimism” distinguishes the Coalition from other right-wing parties.

Orphan acknowledges that the result of the Coalition Party’s voter survey has raised concerns in the parliamentary group.

“The concern has been that research would lead to a change in line and the Coalition. I’ve communicated that worry away. No party is moving in a more conservative direction, no line change. We don’t have to, ”says Orpo.

“It’s about sharpening our message. We have a strong conservative ethos based on stability, security and respect for institutions. And we are also united by a liberal belief in the future and progress, as well as responsibility for the environment. There is a good recipe for these. ”

Orpo says that in his opinion, there has been no disagreement in the party leadership regarding the conclusions to be drawn from the voter report.

“There have been slightly different emphases, but we are pretty much in agreement on the big line. I am fortunate Chairman, when I have such a great party leadership, which is capable and ambitious politicians. Like the Coalition Party, it reflects different emphases in the content of politics. ”