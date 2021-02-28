Coalition Party Petteri Orpo responds to allegations that he has not intervened in the excesses of the Coalition Party: “Incomprehensible”, he says of the accusation of the Greens Iiris Suomela

The chairman of the Coalition Party does not accept the allegations that he did not support Kirsi Piha, but did not intervene in the inappropriate behavior of the members of the Coalition Party. HS also asked the Greens Iiris Finland for clarification of his accusation against the Coalition leadership.

HS said on Sunday within the Coalition Party to talk about that Kirsi Piha was subjected to malicious spying and the October campaign by the people on the right side of the party on social media and was left without the support of the party leadership. Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo no such recognition.

He assures that the Yard consistently had the full support of the party leadership. Orphan says he heard it Kirsi Pihan withdrawing from the Helsinki mayoral candidacy just a few hours before the matter was announced on Saturday.

“He was firmly determined. I appealed, of course, that he would remain a candidate, but he had made his decision. For reasons I have no better knowledge than what he himself is written by. ”

Part the Coalition Party has also publicly criticized the chairman for not intervening sufficiently in the excesses of party representatives on social media. For example, a city councilor from Helsinki Ted Apter (kok) wrote on Sunday, “the most remarkable thing has not been the inferiority of the social media debate, but the silence in the ears of the Coalition Party leadership”.

“Chairman Orpo’s Friday performance of Yle Marja Sannikan in the interview did not improve the situation. Party leadership that doesn’t put limits on the actions of party candidates in words doesn’t show value-based leadership, ”Apter wrote.

Journalist Sannikka raised the issuethat Piha had, for example, criticized the Coalition Party’s municipal candidate Atte Kalevan video, where he said he dreamed of Helsinki without the Communists. The reporter asked Orpo what he thought of “such a quarrel”.

“Direct answer to a direct question: I don’t like it,” Orpo replied.

“I don’t like the fact that, especially in some Twitter world, confrontation is heightened and desired. Much of the party is a very moderate, smart crowd, ”he said.

Orpo now says that he did not seek to criticize Kirsi Piha’s actions. He says he has generally indicated that he does not like excesses and quarrels on social media.

Orphan responds to the criticism of the party leadership by saying that he party leadership seeks to address injustices.

Atpo Kaleva’s video was critically commented on by Orpo, but he does not consider it a great exaggeration.

“It goes without saying that the Coalition Party opposes Communism. But I wouldn’t have said that in those words. ”

From reviewers The orphan demands an identification of what things he has failed to address.

Member of the Greens Iiris Suomela wrote on Twitter on Twitter that “going to the Coalition’s right wing is not just an internal party problem”:

“For too long, the rest of us have had to put up with sexism, racism and harassment without the coalition party leadership intervening properly. It is not acceptable and it must end now, ”Suomela wrote.

Orphan describes the accusation as “incomprehensible”.

“I take the allegations seriously and expect evidence to be presented in support of such a serious allegation. There, without evidence, a shadow is cast on us, ”says Orpo.

According to Orpo, it is impossible for the Coalition Party leadership to monitor all Coalition supporters on social media. On the use of Coalition politicians, he says he can comment if the cases are identified for him.

“But I have no information that Kirsi Piha’s absence is in any way related to my omissions. If that is the case, then you should probably ask him. ”

The chairman of the Coalition Party says that he considers it a great threat to democracy that more and more people are starting to alienate their candidacy in elections due to the harsh use of social media.

HS asked on Sunday evening, Iiris from Suomela clarified the accusations made by him. In Suomela’s opinion, the Coalition’s leadership has not intervened rudely enough, for example, in Atte Kaleva’s statements.

“Opposing communism is a different matter than wanting communists out of somewhere. This is an example of how, for example, Kaleva presents criticism of people instead of things. ”

Secondly, for example, Suomela raises the issue of the Coalition Party’s “structural problems” in 2017 made public atmospheric problems of the Coalition Party Office. The former employee had written a letter to the party government in which he wrote about chauvinism and other inappropriate treatment at the party office.

Orpo said he intervened in the party office atmosphere problem. Administrative Manager Timo Elo for his part, he denied allegations of chauvinist language and inappropriate behavior in the work community, which, according to Suomela, was an indication of the underestimation of the Coalition’s problems.

Tampere City Council performed again for a year In late 2017, inappropriate shouting and talking on, which, according to Suomela, was aimed specifically at her and other young women. Suomela says that the Coalition Party members also participated in inappropriate activities, but the Coalition Party’s Tampere leadership did not acknowledge the problem.