Coalition Party HS explains how “very intolerable” decision on EU recovery package tears the Coalition: More Members know more than to consider not voting

The Coalition Party’s parliamentary group decided to abstain from the EU’s recovery package, but behind the scenes, many MPs are still wondering how they will vote in the end, according to an HS report.

Coalition Group is hurt by the EU’s recovery package and more than are known are seriously considering voting against it, sources tell HS. Less than ten representatives are still considering their decision.

Wille Rydman, Janne Heikkinen and Terhi Schoolgirl have already announced that they will vote against the package. According to HS data also Janne Sankelo has said he is leaning towards this position. Sankelo himself did not want to comment on the matter but invited to read his previous comments on the subject. Sankelo has commented on the recovery package very critically.

The party’s parliamentary group is now really squeezing its teeth. This is evident from discussions with about twenty members of the Coalition Party. In the speeches, the situation of the coalition representatives is described by words such as “very intolerable”, “very embarrassing” and “completely unreasonable”.

“Yes, this divides the group. No matter how you deny it, ”says the veteran representative Ben Zyskowicz.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs outlined on Tuesday by 9 to 8 that ratification of the stimulus package by parliament requires a two-thirds majority. That means that if the opposition voted against, the package would certainly collapse.

On Tuesday, the majority of the Coalition Parliamentary Group voted in favor of the party’s line that party MPs abstain. This is to ensure that the ratification of the recovery package does not collapse in Parliament and thus the whole package in the EU.

Chairman Petteri Orpo has justified the line on the grounds that the Coalition Party does not support the package but also does not want to drive Europe into ‘chaos’. The counter at the end of this story can be used to study how the package is doing in Parliament in different options.

The result of the vote divided the group. Thirty of the party’s 38 representatives were present. Twenty deputies voted in favor of the Coalition abstaining. Three Members stated that they would vote against the package and reportedly one in favor. Just under ten MPs said they wanted to keep their positions open.

All representatives were negative about the content of the package, too Anne-Mari Virolainen, who said at the group meeting that he would prefer to abstain in favor of the package. In Estonia’s opinion, voting in favor would be more straightforward than abstaining, as a package would be the worst option.

The party’s MEPs were also present on Tuesday Henna Virkkunen, Petri Sarvamaa and Sirpa Pietikäinen. They have strongly advocated that the party’s parliamentary group ensure the passage of the EU recovery package.

Size the situation would not have arisen if the Committee on Constitutional Affairs had approved a simple majority for the passage of the package.

“Then the Coalition would have submitted its own counter-proposal, voted for it and everything would have gone nicely,” says one party influencer.

Now the role of the deciding officer has fallen to the Coalition Party. In a few MPs interviewed by HS, this has aroused bad blood for members sitting on the party’s constitutional committee. About Antti Häkkä, Wille Rydmania and Heikki Vestmania towards.

However, many say that they consider the decision of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs to be justified and direct their criticism rather at the Prime Minister. To Sanna Marini (sd). Last summer, Marin received a negotiating mandate from the Grand Committee with the votes of the ruling parties. The Coalition Party says that they are frustrated that the changes they wanted to the package were not pursued and that Finland did not ally with the so-called quartet, ie Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

For example Markku Eestilä, Mia Laiho, Kari Tolvanen, Timo Heinonen and several other representatives say they are still considering whether to vote against or abstain.

Many want to wait at least for the report of the Committee on Finance on the package before taking a decision. Representatives say they are very frustrated that they are expected to save an agreement that they could not influence, which they consider bad for Finland and which they feel will take the EU towards a revenue transfer union.

“Why can’t you vote in favor? This takes the Union in the wrong direction and is poorly negotiated for Finland. Why can’t I vote against? Well, because Finland would cause the EU to get into some kind of crisis. However, the Union’s ability to act and its credibility are important for Finland, not least because of our security, ”Zyskowicz concludes.

In addition to the economic impact and Finland’s political influence, many mention security as one of the important dimensions.

“What do we have? We have our own, small defense forces. We have [tasavallan presidentti Sauli] Niinistö and Putin good conversational connection, for another couple of years. And we have the European Union. There is no other thing when other parties have not realized how important it would be for Finland to belong to NATO, ”describes a Coalition member.

Zyskowicz goes on to say that when it is not possible to vote for or against, it is necessary to abstain.

“The criticism of the decision is perfectly understandable, but it is from these points of view.”

Also Saara-Sofia Sirén says he understands that the blank-alignment is considered strange.

“After all, no Member of Parliament goes to Parliament to abstain or is happy to do so. It is not a solution in parliamentary votes to abstain because I do not know what I think, ”he says.

“But there’s a reason for that, there are three buttons on the voting panel. Always not all things are just to share or not. In a situation like this, where we are, abstention is also a statement. Pressing empty will allow the government to take responsibility for the package it negotiates itself and will allow it to move forward. ”

Solution abstentions have been copied from the Swedish-Danish Coalition Party. According to HS, it has been run by the party’s leadership since January.

Critical parties such as Rydman and Heikkinen have also been involved, as a result of which they remained silent during the spring. The atmosphere at Tuesday’s group meeting is described as calm and constructive precisely because the issue has been littered for a long time. The EU’s stimulus package has been under discussion for ten months.

Many members of the Coalition Party say that the empty line was the group leader Kai Mykkänen driven by the solution. Mykkänen says it was not about his dictation.

“It was the result of a long logical consideration in a situation where we could not accept the content of the package negotiated by the government and, on the other hand, the clear majority of the group does not want to drive the EU into chaos. By pressing empty, we are forcing the EU and Finland to see that it is behind a very high threshold to try another similar package. ”

Communicating the blank line to voters was known to be difficult. According to HS data, Mykkänen stated at a group meeting on Tuesday that there is no good time to tell the line, but the government crisis made the time at least better than usual.

Mykkänen states that the party had already decided to wait for the decision of the Constitutional Committee before the decision was taken by the parliamentary group.

Nothing in reality, there does not seem to be a binding group policy – so many say they are openly considering voting against the package.

For example, Eestilä says he regrets the policy.

“Yes, it is undeniably a little silly. Citizens have voted for representatives in principle to make decisions. It must be honestly acknowledged that abstention is such a thing in Finnish culture that it is not done. You can’t get anywhere from it. ”

At the same time, Eestilä says that he understands the party leadership and considers the situation unreasonable for the Coalition Party.

“I don’t know yet what I’m doing. Time will tell.”

Eestilä says that he does not want to vote in favor of the agreement. In practice, however, abstaining means that he would do so because it would facilitate the passage of the agreement.

Group leader Mykkänen does not comment on the possible consequences of defying the group decision in the vote. However, Coalition representatives do not seem to be very concerned.

“All I can say is that according to the rules of the group, it is forbidden to perform to the detriment of the group and then it is possible to take action.”

Wille Rydman is not nervous about it. Janne Heikkinen, for his part, states that he “bears the responsibility that follows from the decision”.

“I am disappointed that the Union is being changed by stretching and stretching and not renegotiating agreements,” Heikkinen says.

Markku Eestilä says that he does not know what it would mean to deviate from a group decision.

“Here is the future of Finland and the new look of the whole EU. I don’t really care what happens to me. ”

Other members of the Coalition Party follow the same lines.

“I don’t think about what follows for me. I want to make a decision that I can live with, ”says Mia Laiho.

He goes on to say that a binding group decision is not the best alternative to a situation where representatives are “given such a significant decision, personally decades ahead”.

Juhana Vartiainen says he will abstain in accordance with the party’s decision. He also sees clear problems in the package, the main ones being the expectations it creates for a larger economy and its impact on the behavior of fiscal policy-makers in EU member states.

“That would be a tedious and dangerous road.”

However, according to Vartiainen, pouring the package would be more problematic, and he does not want to do it.

“It could lead to weaker economic development and a banking crisis. The safety aspect is also important. ”

Second Vice-Chairman of the Coalition Party Elina Valtonen intends to abstain. He has commented that if the package is collapsing due to the Coalition Party, the abstentions could move to vote in favor of the package.

Vartiainen does not say it directly, but hints at such an approach.

“Yes, I will do my best to prevent this package from collapsing if such a danger arises.”

