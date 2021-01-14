Coalition Party Coalition students consider the conclusion that the party should move in the direction of basic Finns to be erroneous

“Politics cannot be made in such a way that values ​​change according to what is most popular right now,” says Jeremias Nurmela, chairman of the Coalition Students.

Coalition Party student union Tuhatkunta takes a firm stand on the line discussion in the parent party. The Coalition Party is not a weather vane, and the conclusion that the party should move in the direction of basic Finns is wrong, the organization communicates on its website.

In the background is News released by HS on Thursday an internal party study examining voter interfaces. In practice, the study concerned from which parties the Coalition Party could gain voters and where it could lose voters. It revealed that the Coalition Party’s by far most important struggle for voters is with basic Finns.

“Politics cannot be made to change values ​​according to what is most popular right now. Interface analyzes do not determine what party values ​​are. It is not sustainable in the long run, ”says the chairman of the Coalition students Jeremias Nurmela.

Clearance Based on HS data, the Coalition leadership has decided to glorify the party’s “basic bourgeois” or rather value-conservative economic righteous message. The intention is to address more voters in this group, for example, instead of “blue-green” thinkers.

The message from Coalition students is that a party should not mirror itself to other parties in order to attract voters in the short term.

“Half of the darkest stages in history are the moments when political opportunism has prevailed and principles have been sold in pursuit of short-term victory. The patronage of the patriotic people’s movement in 1933 proved to be catastrophic and also hit the party’s support hard, ”the organization reports.

Nurmelan believes that the Coalition Party should seek to respond to its recent decline in support by persistently offering its own credible policy options based on its values.

For example, the appreciation of education, caring for the environment, and human rights are not a “blue-green dream drive,” but a “natural consequence of a valuable bourgeois social tradition,” the organization communicates.

“The Coalition has clearly had challenges to be in opposition and it has been granted from many directions and in many speeches. But really, that rise in support starts from the premise that the Coalition cannot be the only one barking at the government in the opposition. We have to offer our own credible alternatives and show that we could do better, ”says Nurmela.