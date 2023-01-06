The House of Representatives believes that the Netherlands should take the lead in Europe in measures against those in power in Iran. Europe should get along with the United States “and other countries in the free world,” the leaders of ten parties write in an opinion piece in the Volkskrant . “We can work with all countries and seek dialogue, but we stand up when people and their rights, their freedom and their lives are at stake.”

The article follows a motion in parliament to put the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist organizations, which only the Forum for Democracy voted against. The opinion piece was signed by the chairmen of the coalition parties (VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie) and PvdA, SP, GroenLinks, Denk, JA21 and SGP.

"Millions of Iranian women and men want freedom, fight for that freedom and do so at the risk of their lives," the group chairmen write. They therefore believe that they deserve support. "The Iranian regime violates universal human rights and through its military activities also poses a threat to international security. That is why we must exert greater pressure on this regime."

The parties believe that the Netherlands should submit a proposal to the EU to place the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist organisations. They also call for sanctions against “specific persons from the Iranian regime and their close relatives”, as has happened before with powerful Russians. “In this way we prevent them from violating freedoms in Iran and then come and enjoy our freedoms here at, for example, our universities. And this is how we protect Iranians here, so that they are not just confronted with (family members of) their oppressors from Iran.”

The parties are also calling for better enforcement of sanctions, including improving information sharing and punishing countries if they help Iranians evade sanctions. The security services should better inform companies 'so that an entrepreneur can also find out whether a company in Dubai is actually an Iranian company that is evading the sanctions'. In addition, Iranians in Europe must be better protected against threats and intimidation from the Iranian government.