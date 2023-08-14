The most obvious option for a new coalition in The Hague – van Hart voor Den Haag, D66 and VVD – appears to be “impossible”. That is what scout Arie Slob said, who was asked by the city council to see how the impasse in municipal politics in The Hague can be broken.

At the end of June, the VVD left the coalition after a crisis debate about possible participation in the council by Hart voor Den Haag, the party of former alderman Richard de Mos. After De Mos’s acquittal at first instance for corruption and violation of professional secrecy, the VVD wanted to honor his wish to return to the coalition. The other coalition parties were less enthusiastic.

After several talks with all thirteen factions, Slob comes to two possible variants about which “further exploratory talks” should take place: a coalition in which Hart for The Hague takes the lead, and in which VVD, Party for the Animals, Denk, CU/SGP and SP are represented . Or a coalition consisting of the current rump coalition of D66, GroenLinks, PvdA and CDA, supplemented by Party for the Animals, Think, CU/SGP, SP or Haagse Stadsfeest.

He emphasized that relations between De Mos and alderman Robert van Asten (D66), the party leaders of the two largest parties, have improved considerably. “I have seen that both have made efforts to improve personal relations,” he said.

Blockades

But Heart for The Hague (HvDH) does not want to form a coalition without the VVD, and not with the PvdA. D66 is “little enthusiastic” about a coalition with HvDH and VVD, both for substantive reasons and because of loyalty to the current coalition partners. GroenLinks and PvdA meanwhile do not want to form a coalition without each other.

Slob came to the conclusion “after a period of rest and reflection” that the parties had not changed their position, which means that a number of variants for majority coalitions are dropped: “The foremen share that observation.”

The scout, like previous scouts before him, also pointed to the bad relations in the council of The Hague. With “a big exclamation mark and a thick line” he calls on the factions to make an effort to improve the administrative culture in the Ice Palace. He senses that desire to do so, he said. “I saw sincere people sitting around the table.”

According to him, the parties in the first variant may be very different politically, but have “a great shared desire and conviction” that things should be different. This could be done with a narrow coalition agreement, which should create more room for debate in the city council.

Talks on this should start as soon as possible.