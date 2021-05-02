GRüne and CDU in Baden-Württemberg concluded negotiations on the formation of the second green-black coalition seven weeks after the state elections. The core tasks of the next five years of government are to be dealing with the consequences of the corona pandemic, climate protection and digitization. There should be further Corona aid programs for schools, retail and culture.

The public health system is to be strengthened and digitized quickly. In school policy, a system of “social index-based resource allocations” is to be introduced for primary schools in order to initially better equip primary schools, which have a high proportion of students with a migration background.



Thumbs up: the Baden-Württemberg CDU state chief Thomas Strobl after the coalition negotiations were concluded in Stuttgart on Saturday

The Climate Protection Act will be amended by the end of 2022. For the first time in a large country, photovoltaics will be mandatory for all new buildings, as well as roof renovations of old buildings. The state should be climate neutral by 2040 at the latest. “What was on climate protection in the green election manifesto, we were able to adopt 1: 1 in the coalition agreement,” says the Greens.

No agreement on the investment amount

A center to combat cyber crime is to be set up in security and domestic policy. As in North Rhine-Westphalia, possession of cannabis weighing up to ten grams will in future be considered a “small amount” in the south-west. Following a Federal Council initiative, the future state government wants to introduce a truck toll for state roads; Tax incentives are to be created for the development of inner-city residential areas. For the expansion of local public transport, municipalities should in future be able to levy a local transport tax.

The Greens and CDU largely adopted the goals they had discussed in the exploratory negotiations. The problem, however, is that the coalition parties have not been able to agree on any of the projects about the investment sums, the timing of the start of the programs or the staffing levels. Because of the corona pandemic, the tax estimate should be awaited in May and a decision on the equipment should be made in a supplementary budget for some projects in autumn, it says. Due to the pandemic, there will be gaps in the state budget of three to four billion euros annually over the next few years.

Coalition’s “Bad Checks”

The unresolved financial issues hold ample potential for conflict for the future government. The opposition FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke therefore speaks of a coalition of “bad checks”. The Greens counter that they have agreed on “very tough regulatory measures” with the CDU on climate protection and transport policy. There are discussions about 2800 additional positions in the school and 3000 positions in the police service.

The CDU and the Greens want to present their coalition agreement this Wednesday. On May 12, the 72-year-old Winfried Kretschmann is to be re-elected Prime Minister. A final decision has not yet been made on the distribution of the departments and the occupation of the ministries: The CDU could get the ministries for the interior, agriculture, economy, justice and possibly digitization, the Greens, with 32.6 percent clear winners of the state elections, will probably Including Kretschmann’s Ministry of State, seven ministries run.

In the CDU, some functionaries express criticism of the outcome of the negotiations: In view of the budget deficit, no consolidation strategy is discernible. If the CDU state chairman Thomas Strobl remains Minister of the Interior and Peter Hauk remains Minister of Agriculture and the previous parliamentary group chairman Wolfgang Reinhart becomes Minister of Justice, then the future cabinet will act like a “leftover ramp”. The coalition agreement is a “submission” to the Greens.