R.heinland-palatinate should be climate neutral by 2040 at the latest. The SPD, Greens and FDP have agreed on this in a coalition agreement. Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD), Environment Minister Anne Spiegel (Greens) and State Secretary for Economic Affairs Daniela Schmidt (FDP) presented the key points of the contract together with the chairmen of their parties on Friday afternoon in Mainz. The contract is to be voted on at party congresses next week.

The three coalition partners set the goal of making Rhineland-Palatinate climate-neutral between 2035 and 2040. For this purpose, the renewable energies from wind are to be doubled and from solar to be tripled. A “solar obligation” (mirror) is also planned for commercial buildings and parking lots with more than fifty parking spaces. By 2030, electricity in the country is to be produced entirely from renewable energies, and there is also to be a 365-euro ticket for young people. Wind turbines are also to be built in the Palatinate Forest. In view of the plan to make the country climate neutral, Dreyer spoke of an “enormously ambitious goal” with which the country would become a “pioneer”.

The traffic light coalition is planning three interdepartmental government priorities, for each of which one of the coalition partners should be responsible. The Greens will take care of climate neutrality, they will continue to head the Ministry of the Environment, but the issues of climate protection and mobility will be added in the future.

Intense negotiations

According to Dreyer, the main focus of the SPD in the coalition will be to make Rhineland-Palatinate the “leading biotechnology location”. In the pandemic, the country was the “pharmacy of the world,” said Dreyer, referring to the vaccine manufacturer Biontech, which is based in Mainz. It is important to use this “momentum”. The FDP, in turn, is to take the lead in dealing with the subject of “inner cities of the future”. Details on this remained just as unclear on Friday as with the SPD’s plan to create “future schools”. The Social Democrats will continue to chair a significantly upgraded Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, which in future will also be responsible for “transformation and digitization” and thus shape the “major change issues” (Dreyer).

Dreyer emphasized that the five-week coalition negotiations were “very intense”, but took place in a good atmosphere, and that they were “also happy”. “We know each other very well, we trust each other.” The SPD, FDP and the Greens have been ruling the country since 2016. In the state elections in March, the Greens had improved significantly to 9.3 percent, the FDP had lost votes and landed at 5, 5 percent. “The traffic lights will shine greener in the future,” said Spiegel on Friday. Greens like FDP keep their departments, but the Greens are given more powers. In the future, they will also be responsible for local public transport, which will be located in the Climate Protection and Environment Ministry instead of in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which will, however, remain responsible for the subject of transport.

The politicians did not want to talk about personnel issues on Friday. But it is certain that the top candidate of the Greens in the state elections, Anne Spiegel, will remain environment minister. It is not clear who will succeed her at the head of the Family Ministry. There should be no surprises in terms of personnel at the FDP, the top candidate and former State Secretary for Economic Affairs succeeds Volker Wissing at the head of the economic department, Herbert Mertin remains Minister of Justice. No surprises are expected from the SPD ministers either.