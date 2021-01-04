A model for the time after the federal election? The black-green government alliance in Hesse has proven to be stable for seven years. But the biggest challenges are yet to come.

A.n the beginning of last year, an extraordinary photo made the rounds on the smartphones of the members of the Hessian state parliament. The Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Al-Wazir (The Greens) accidentally sat down in the plenary hall on the place reserved for Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU). Even if the incumbent is absent, his seat, the first at the government bank, remains vacant. Even veteran members of parliament could not remember that it was ever any different. Now the figurehead of the Greens had taken the position that has been occupied by the CDU for twenty years.

Al-Wazir’s Freudian mistake is a symbol of his party’s awareness of power. This was also felt by the extra-parliamentary opposition, which this autumn tried in vain, sometimes with brutal methods, to prevent the extension of Autobahn 49 from Giessen to Kassel. The protests, which also came from the eco-party itself, left their leadership in Wiesbaden just as unimpressed as the rejection of the building project by the Greens in the federal government. The Hessian state association stuck to the coalition agreement with the CDU, which fought for decades to complete the autobahn. Seven years after signing the first contract, the smaller partner proved to be loyal to the contract in a difficult situation for him.