D.he district members meeting of the FDP rejected the coalition agreement that the party had negotiated with the Greens, the SPD and Volt on Wednesday evening. Of the 167 valid votes cast, 80 voted for a counter-motion by the Young Liberals, which calls on the district executive and thus the negotiating delegation to renegotiate the coalition agreement on individual points. 78 members voted against, nine abstained. The request was thus accepted.

“The Frankfurt FDP does not consider the result of the negotiations so far to be ready for a decision,” the paper says. The demand: The negotiating delegation should untie the coalition package and improve a few points, especially with regard to transport, the autonomous centers and finances. Specifically, no more new debts should be taken on from the budget year 2023 onwards. “We can now propose to the Greens whether they should renegotiate,” said parliamentary group leader Annette Rinn on the evening after the vote, which she had lost. She was disappointed, but “that’s my party,” she said.

The party chairman Thorsten Lieb had garnished his application for acceptance of the coalition agreement with some concessions on Wednesday, a few hours before the general meeting in the Zeilsheimer Saalbau – and sent it to the members. It promises, for example, “initiatives to consolidate the city’s budget”. Around 7 p.m. the time had come. First, Lieb went to the lectern. “The coalition agreement gives no cause for euphoria,” he said of the critics of the negotiation results. Much “difficult, if not digestible at all.” The coalition agreement was “not miles above the ability to give consent,” admitted Lieb. The line of defense of the party leadership was clear, because that should mean nothing other than: The coalition agreement is approvable – albeit tight.

The Young Liberals’ proposal nonetheless had an impact in the party because its content picks up a mood that seems to be widespread in the FDP across the various interest groups. It was therefore strategically important to get long-serving local and supraregional party celebrities on board as well as the young professionals and to win them over as supporters, such as the MEP Nicola Beer, the former head of the employment agency Florian Gerster, the former State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics, Hans-Joachim Otto as well long-time city councilors and councilors such as Volker Stein and Franz Zimmermann. Stein had already voiced criticism of cooperation in this alliance in April at the general meeting for the start of coalition negotiations.

Others recently saw the tight schedule between the conclusion of the coalition negotiations and the member vote as problematic. “Without such strict guidelines, one could have communicated and explained more,” said city councilor Yanki Pürsün. It was not certain that the Young Liberal revolt could work. As a precaution, however, the youth organization had announced that it would support any decision “as a democrat”. “It is completely out of the question for us that we are running a disruptive campaign here,” said their boss, Johannes von Ofen. It wasn’t even necessary. The Young Liberals’ proposal went through with a slim majority.