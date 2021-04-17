M.ith a large majority on Friday evening, the members’ meeting of the Frankfurt Greens approved the result of the exploratory commission, according to which the party can now enter into coalition negotiations for an alliance with the SPD, FDP and the Volt party, which has recently moved into the Romans. The members had previously discussed the advantages and disadvantages of such cooperation intensively for more than four hours during an online meeting. In particular, the participation of the Liberals in such a coalition, which the Greens wanted to stand for a “socio-ecological awakening”, was extremely controversial.

Even members of the eight-person exploratory commission had spoken of having “stomach aches” with a view to the FDP as a junior partner. In the end, however, only 31 percent of the members voted to replace the FDP with the Left, in order to make green-red-red plus volt the future city government in Frankfurt. From the election in the Hessian local elections on March 14th, the Greens emerged as the strongest force.

There were 97 of the 316 Green members still on the screens after midnight who voted for the left, but 214 or 67 percent who were in favor of the traffic light plus volt. Six abstained. Previously, at the request of a member, the Greens had also voted on the option of replacing the SPD in the new alliance with the CDU, which had been the closest partner in the town hall for the past 20 years. Black-Green ruled the Main metropolis from 2006 to 2016. However, only a minority voted for this option.

At the beginning of the general meeting, the exploratory committee had presented in detail its approach to the almost three-week exploratory talks and explained the advantages and disadvantages of the six coalition constellations that were possible after the election. “We were looking for the alliance with which we could best enforce our content,” said party spokesman Bastian Bergerhoff. In cooperation with the SPD, FDP and Volt, the Greens could best enforce their issues, such as prioritizing climate protection, the traffic turnaround, creating affordable housing, sustainable industrial areas and a “solidary city” as well as digitization – and all of this with a solid one Financial policy. The traffic light plus volt is the constellation with which “the greenest alliance” can be negotiated, according to Bergerhoff.

Role of the Lord Mayor regulated

According to the explorers, the role of Mayor Peter Feldmann (SPD) has also been discussed in detail, especially with the SPD. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating Feldmann on suspicion of taking advantage in connection with the Awo affair. In addition, Feldmann had made the coalition’s work very difficult in the previous electoral term.

“The mayor will no longer be part of the coalition,” said party spokeswoman Beatrix Baumann on Friday evening. He will no longer chair the coalition rounds. This means that his role is “clearly defined” in the future. And it was also agreed with the SPD that, should the traffic light plus Volt form the city government, the coalition factions would continue to critically question the Awo scandal and the role of the SPD and the mayor. This also includes the fact that the sharpest educator in the past few months, the FDP politician Yanki Pürsün, will continue to pursue his work. “We will clarify further.”

The fact that the exploratory commission of the parliamentary group and the Greens had proposed an alliance with the FDP had caused general surprise. “It’s a blatant story,” said the new city councilor Heiko Nickel, who pushed the cycling decision in Frankfurt and experienced the FDP as a strong opponent there.

“Do not upgrade the role of others”

Many members questioned whether the FDP is really a reliable partner and whether a stable coalition with the Liberals over five years is actually possible. “When I think of the FDP federal party, a shiver runs down my spine,” said the long-time city councilor and former top candidate of the Greens, Ursula auf der Heide. But the experiences with the FDP in the Römer were more positive. They are in line with the Greens on the question of the legalization of drugs, vigils against anti-abortionists and the rejection of video surveillance.

The Greens often discussed that the FDP “had to bend over” for this alliance, as it was called. The Bundestag member Omid Nouripour warned the party base that the long debate about the third partner in the alliance, whether the FDP or the Left was correct, would make these relatively small parties too much of a valuation. “We are not doing justice to our new role as the strongest force in Frankfurt,” he said. “We’re making ourselves too small.” The Greens now decided what would happen in Frankfurt.