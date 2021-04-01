D.he state executive of the Greens in Baden-Württemberg averted damage to the former top candidate and incumbent Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann at the last second: After a second video conference, the majority of the executive state executive and the party council voted to conduct another exploratory discussion with the CDU and then swiftly begin coalition negotiations. 13 voters had voted yes, four no and two abstained, according to party circles.

“The state board of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen Baden-Württemberg decided in a meeting this evening to give the exploratory team the mandate to conduct a final exploratory discussion with the CDU Baden-Württemberg,” said a statement from the state association. The final discussion should take place on Holy Saturday. Then a plan for coalition negotiations should also be decided. Around 5:30 p.m., the Greens also informed the CDU leadership of the decision.

The state executive also met on Thursday morning, but the meeting ended without a vote without any result. In the past few weeks, many members of the state executive had prepared for a traffic light coalition with the SPD and FDP. This “green traffic light” would have been the first under green leadership; it would have sent a strong signal for the Bundestag election – also in view of the current weakness of the Union parties.

Historic election victory

Kretschmann, to whom the Greens owe their historic election victory with 32.6 percent, after two weeks of explorations with the CDU on the one hand and the FDP and SPD on the other hand, came to the conclusion that a coalition change could be risky in view of the pandemic. Kretschmann is also convinced that the greater progress in climate protection can be achieved with the CDU, because the CDU still has a strong base and is still broadly anchored in the municipalities.

According to reports, state chairmen Sandra Detzer and Oliver Hildenbrand had failed to prepare the rest of the state executive board in good time for the assessments and the proposal of the prime minister. The exploratory team, to which Detzer, Hildenbrand, Kretschmann and parliamentary group leader Andreas Schwarz belonged, had voted unanimously for the continuation of the green-black coalition late on Wednesday evening after an eleven-hour meeting.

The previous Finance Minister Edith Sitzmann also took part in the exploratory group’s deliberations, but was not entitled to vote. “There was little time between this decision on Wednesday evening and the meeting of the state executive by video at eight o’clock, but there was a lot of need for discussion,” said a leading Green. The party council includes some left-wing parties and many officials with no experience in government. Because the Greens have become a “prime ministerial party” in recent years, the body led a shadowy existence.

Kretschmann’s election promise

If the state executive had not followed the prime minister’s proposal, Kretschmann would have only been able to resign. During the election campaign he used the phrase “You know me” to attract voters in the middle of society; the Greens would not have been able to fulfill their election promise to continue to rule with Kretschmann in a stable manner for the next five years if they had not followed him.

In opinion polls, a majority of those questioned had always spoken out in favor of continuing the coalition and rated the work of the green-black government as good. A traffic light coalition with the SPD and FDP would have been a difficult to coordinate three alliance in which the Greens would have had to rule with the loser SPD (minus 1.7 percentage points) and the FDP, which increased their result from 8.3 to 10.5 percent was able to, which was mainly due to their criticism of the current pandemic policy.

In addition, the FDP has fundamentally different views on transport and climate policy than the Greens. The supporters of a traffic light coalition with the Greens justified this strongly with the behavior of the CDU in the coalition: The CDU had repeatedly failed to adhere to the agreements of the coalition agreement concluded in 2016 and repeatedly questioned the compromises made in the green-black coalition.

Social Democrats and Liberals regret the cancellation

The SPD and FDP regretted the decision of the Greens on Thursday. The SPD state chairman Andreas Stoch said: “With this decision, the Greens missed the opportunity to set the compass for the future. We had offered to work in a new government with the Greens and the FDP with drive and energy for more climate protection, affordable housing, secure jobs and good education. “

The leader of the FDP parliamentary group, Hans-Ulrich Rülke, was also critical of the rejection of the green state executive, but regretted it far less than the Social Democrats: “The FDP was ready to take on responsibility in Baden-Württemberg and to join a government coalition. We wanted to forge a future coalition for our country. We offered compromises and approached the Greens and the SPD with regard to content, ”said Rülke. However, the FDP was not prepared to “completely submit” to the Greens “ideas of regulation and prohibition”. With its decision to continue to form a coalition with the Greens, the CDU has now given up its claim to be a people’s party. “The once proud Baden-Württemberg CDU party will continue to live in a sad existence as a green satellite.”