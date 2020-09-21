The coalition with Chancellor Kurz’s ÖVP is driving Austria’s Greens into an identity crisis. This is particularly evident in refugee policy.

100 children from Moria. Should a symbolic number of unaccompanied minors be accepted from the Greek refugee camp or not? The coalition partners ÖVP and Greens are currently sharpening their profile on this question.

The Greens appeal to conscience and demand a humanitarian gesture. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also speaks of conscience, who sets the line for the ÖVP: He cannot reconcile the admission of refugees with his Christian conscience. In his logic, the distribution of the refugees among the EU members would only mean that the emptied camp on Lesbos would immediately fill up with new asylum seekers. So one would only give more people hope that they have a future in Europe and thus promote the business of unscrupulous people smugglers.

Not everyone in the ÖVP thinks that way. After all, the Austrian People’s Party was originally the home of Catholic farmers, conservative businesspeople and enlightened bourgeoisie. Since Sebastian Kurz discovered the recipe for success of digging the water out of the right wing FPÖ by rephrasing their dull slogans a little nicer, these bourgeois voices have largely fallen silent. And the surveys confirm that the tough line against refugees is popular with the population.

For months, the ÖVP has been a solid three to five percentage points above its result in the National Council elections a year ago. That is why the Greens have given up making further appeals to the coalition partner. Before the elections in Vienna on October 11th, in which the ÖVP wants to double its share of the vote at the expense of the FPÖ, which has been weakened by Ibiza and donation scandals, the “close borders” slogans are not to be expected.

No heart for refugees

The artist André Heller can still vividly recall the “Social Revolutionary Jesus Christ” and quote from the Gospel, “What you did to the least of my brothers, you did to me” to soften the Chancellor’s Catholic heart. It doesn’t help that ÖVP mayors agree to take in refugee families and even the Catholic Bishops’ Conference appeals to the government to show charity towards the refugees.

In Austria, almost no one dares to demand the distribution of the more than 12,000 refugees stranded in Lesbos. We should only ever speak of children, preferably unaccompanied ones. There is no question of the obligation under international law to protect asylum seekers from war or persecution or the human rights imperative to restore dignity to disenfranchised people. Assuming that the negative mood in the country can only be turned around with the suffering of innocent children, the proponents of admission have largely given up the human rights discourse.

But even the appeal to the heart no longer works. An ÖVP interior minister had once provoked outrage when she assured her that she would not be impressed by the eyes of a 15-year-old student who had gone into hiding before the impending deportation. The torchment of the Moria camp by desperate residents now also provides the cheap argument that they do not want to reward violent criminals.

Of course, the Chancellor is right when he says that a child who is currently unaccompanied will soon be followed by relatives. But what speaks against taking in a family instead of an orphan? And the pull effect is extremely controversial among migration researchers. Most consider the push effect that drives people out of their homes to be far more powerful.

In government work, the Greens painfully experience every day what it means to be at the mercy of a coalition partner that is almost three times as strong. In the government negotiations, Kurz even stipulated a clause that would allow him to seek other majorities on the migration issue if there was no agreement. In practice this means: If you are not willing, then we will get the FPÖ. The Greens have to let themselves be provoked again and again by the opposition parties SPÖ and Neos when they literally bring passages taken from the Greens’ party program to a vote and then mock the members of the Ökos when they have to vote against it out of coalition discipline.

More and more grassroots Greens are calling for the coalition to break in order to end the constant self-denial

This is not without consequences for the green base, which is increasingly being eroded. If the Green government initially triggered a cautious euphoria, now there is disillusionment. For six months, the sober management of the corona crisis by Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober gave the Greens increasing polls, so they are now only at the election result of 14 percent. The SPÖ, which temporarily ranks behind them, has recovered and even the FPÖ threatens to overtake them again.

More and more grassroots Greens are calling for the coalition to break, which should end the constant self-denial. Nobody wants that from government members and MPs. You are right to point out that the ÖVP would bring the FPÖ back on board and implement an even more inhuman policy without the blink of an eye.

In order to keep the coalition partner happy, the ÖVP has at least doubled the foreign disaster fund from 25 to 50 million euros and brought a delivery of 55 tons of relief supplies such as heated tents for a new warehouse to Athens. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) insisted on accompanying the flight himself and handing over the tents and blankets wrapped in a red-white-red flag. Staging means something in the ÖVP.