Coalition talks between the SPD and CDU in Hesse are scheduled to begin on Tuesday. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser recommended this decision to her party – but does not want to move to Wiesbaden.

Nancy Faeser (SPD), Federal Minister for the Interior and Homeland and state chairwoman of the SPD in Hesse, makes a press statement on the coalition negotiations with the Hessian CDU in the Willy Brandt House. Image: dpa

EThe committees of the Hessian SPD have unanimously decided to start coalition negotiations with the CDU. A party spokesman announced this to the German Press Agency after a joint meeting of the party council and the SPD state executive committee on Friday evening in Kassel. SPD state leader and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser then informed CDU Prime Minister Boris Rhein about it by telephone.

Faeser had previously recommended this decision to her party. “Participation in the next state government gives us the chance to translate social democratic positions into practical politics for Hesse in the coming electoral period,” explained the former SPD top candidate in Hesse.

After renewed committee meetings of both parties on Monday, coalition talks are scheduled to begin on Tuesday. According to the SPD spokesman, there is a main negotiating group with the party and parliamentary group leaders as well as general secretaries of the CDU and SPD. In addition, 14 working groups are being formed on individual subject areas, each with six representatives from both parties.

Faeser himself does not want to move into state politics in Wiesbaden. She rules out such a step: “I will remain Federal Minister of the Interior.” She has an important task in the federal government, and the following applies to her: “Always the country first, then the party.”







As the clear winner of the state elections on October 8th, the Hessian CDU announced on Friday that it would end its government alliance with the Greens and seek a coalition with the previously oppositional SPD. The SPD and the Greens had each lost significant votes compared to the Hesse election five years ago.