The coalition in The Hague is heavily divided about cooperation with Hart voor Den Haag, sources at the city hall say AD know. Now that party leader Richard de Mos and former alderman Rachid Guernaoui have been acquitted of corruption and bribery, the party wants to return to the college. Three factions in the coalition are willing to talk about this, but PvdA and GroenLinks are firmly opposed.
Ilah Rubio, Lex de Jonge
Latest update:
14:17
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Coalition #heavily #divided #Mos #returning #college #PvdA #GroenLinks #firmly
Leave a Reply