The center-right coalition that governs the Netherlands collapsed this Friday (7) over disagreements over migration policy, more specifically the reform of the asylum system, after Prime Minister Mark Rutte demanded that his partners government that restrict the reunification of direct family members of war refugees.

The four parties that make up the government have been at odds for months over how to manage the influx of refugees, but the situation became tense on Wednesday, when the liberal Rutte proposed a limit of 200 family members of refugees reunited per month and a waiting period two years before they can travel to the Netherlands.

This proposal was considered unfeasible by the progressive D66, but above all by the Christian Union (CU), a coalition partner.

It is not clear exactly what will happen from now on, and government leadership has yet to comment, but among the options being considered is an immediate anticipation of elections or an attempt to continue with a minority Executive if any of the four parties want to continue with Rutte.

The Netherlands has been trying for months to reach an agreement on how to reform its asylum system, but the measure advocated by the Prime Minister was already refuted by D66 and the CU in the coalition negotiations in 2021, and Rutte returned to make the same point about the table this week.

The VVD, Rutte’s party, wanted to make a distinction between refugees who are personally and permanently threatened (for political, religious or sexual orientation reasons) and those fleeing their country due to a “temporary” armed conflict, who were supposed to though when the war ended in his country.

It is precisely this second group that would have the most difficulty in reuniting their families because the VVD wants to allow only 200 reunited refugee family members per month with a waiting period of two years before they can travel to the Netherlands.

This coalition came to power on January 10, 2022, totaling a government of one year and 178 days to date.

This is the third cabinet led by Rutte that does not reach the end of the legislature and may find itself doomed to an early election, which already happened in 2012, in his government with the conservative Geert Wilders, and in 2021, in coalition with the same parties with which he governed until now.

Rutte has finished just one of the four legislatures he has led since his first appointment to government in 2010, the coalition with the PvdA Social Democrats between 2012 and 2017.