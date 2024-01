President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Faced with the intensification of Russian attacks carried out in recent weeks, a coalition made up of 23 countries announced this Thursday (18) that it will make it possible to send more weapons to Ukraine to reinforce its defense capabilities.

The initiative was led by France, which also committed to supplying 12 Caesar cannons, capable of launching 155mm projectiles at a distance of 40 kilometers, to Ukrainian forces.

The coalition includes countries such as the United States, France, Canada, Spain and Germany, among others, which are part of the group Ramsteinmade up of more than 50 nations that support Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The meeting where it was agreed to send new reinforcements took place virtually and was attended by the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov.

President Volodimir Zelensky spoke with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron, from France, and thanked him for the help provided by the coalition and the French commitment to sending artillery this year.

The two leaders also discussed the war situation and the specific needs of Kiev's forces, which call for a reinforcement of their air defense system.

Zelensky also added that the cabinets of both countries had received instructions to “start preparing the next visit of the French president to Ukraine”, in which a bilateral agreement on security guarantees could be discussed, similar to the one Kiev reached a few days ago with the Kingdom United.