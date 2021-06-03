A.Even on Thursday it was not yet finally clear whether the FDP leadership should succeed in negotiating a coalition agreement and a new supplementary declaration with the coalitionists of their choice – the Greens, the SPD and Volt. But the liberals, who drafted this new declaration, are again under pressure to get a result as soon as possible. Because on Wednesday they had already sent out the invitation to the district members’ meeting for next Wednesday, which this time should take place digitally and not in person.

In essence, it is only about two items on the agenda, the presentation of the coalition agreement and “any other documents and advice” as well as the subsequent resolution. As I said, if there are any new decision documents by then.

But the desired coalition wanted to continue working on Thursday evening. The four parties involved and their factions in the Römer should meet for another round of negotiations. “We are in exchange,” confirmed the FDP party leader Thorsten Lieb at noon on the holiday. Another conversation is taking place. He was “cautiously optimistic that an agreement can be reached,” he said.



An additional declaration is to be added to the 223 pages of the coalition agreement.

However, it would have to be an agreement that would satisfy both the possible coalition partners and its own base. Last week, a narrow majority voted in favor of a counter-motion by the Young Liberals – and in fact thus against the coalition agreement in the form at that time, without any additional declaration.

On Monday evening in the district executive committee and on Tuesday, the FDP leaders discussed the contents of this additional declaration and wrote a draft that was sent to the desired partner on Wednesday. It is about clarifications in the financial and transport policy, above all a specification of the budget goals. The criticized expansion of the magistrate to eleven departments should remain in place and will not be touched. According to reports, there are some issues: the additional declaration, it is said, did not meet with the full approval of all parties.

The Greens, SPD and Volt have also learned their lessons from the FDP’s vote last week, which was surprising for them. Before they mobilize their party base to vote on the new supplementary declaration, they want to wait and see whether the FDP negotiators manage to get a majority behind them at their general meeting this time.

Planning is delayed

However, this procedure harbors a risk: Provided that the negotiating partners reach an agreement at all, it could drag on for some time to the general agreement of all parties. Especially with a view to the greens. Because, according to the statutes of your party, there must be a period of ten days between the invitation and the general meeting.

In order not to delay the Greens’ assembly of members for too long, the party leadership is considering sending the invitation to the members before the vote of the FDP party base. True to the motto, you can still cancel. But even if the invitation were sent this week, the Greens base would not meet until the week after next at the earliest, and thus shortly before the third city parliament session, which is scheduled for June 17th. Originally, three CDU city councilors and the SPD transport department head Klaus Oesterling were supposed to have been voted out for the first time at this point in time – and the tenders for the election of the new city councilors were in preparation.