The joint forces of the coalition, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, announced the interception and destruction of a “booby-trapped” drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards the Kingdom, which is the second aircraft destroyed today.

The spokesman for the coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the joint coalition forces managed this evening to intercept and destroy a “booby-trapped” drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians in the southern region.