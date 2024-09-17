Ignasyuk: MQ-9 Reaper UAV came dangerously close to Russian Aerospace Forces Su-35 in Syrian skies

An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led coalition came dangerously close to a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-35 aircraft in the south of Homs province in Syria. This was reported by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, reports TASS.

Ignasyuk specified that the Su-35 was making a scheduled flight along the southern border of Syria. The Russian pilot, demonstrating high professionalism, promptly took the necessary measures to prevent a collision.

He added that 12 violations of the rules for using Syrian airspace by coalition aircraft were recorded in the Et-Tanf area over the past 24 hours.

Earlier, a coalition F/A-18 fighter jet came dangerously close to a Russian Aerospace Forces An-30 aircraft in the Syrian province of Homs.