The traffic light coalition is arguing. This is not surprising news. It is the norm for the current government coalition. The summer weeks were marked by a budget dispute over billions in savings, with each department agreeing that it would be best if the neighboring department made savings. It would be even better, of course, if they were allowed to take on more debt. Then no one would have to save. In the meantime, the coalition partners are stuck in a mixture of lethargy and depression.