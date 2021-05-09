ofCindy Boden shut down

A “left alliance” after the federal election in 2021 is not entirely ruled out. But content-related differences are already loud again. The Green boss sets conditions.

Berlin – A coalition between the Greens, the SPD and the Left is again hanging as a mental game over the upcoming federal election. Red-red-green – as it was always called when the SPD were even stronger than the Greens in polls – sometimes appears in the discussion, but never remains in the field of vision for very long. Because for years there have been content-related and sometimes personal differences at the federal level. A currently new favorite saying, especially among SPD politicians, is: A government without the Union is possible. In addition to a traffic light coalition of the Greens, SPD and FDP, green-red-red is a possible constellation.

Federal election 2021: Greens leader Habeck calls for the left to commit to NATO

Green leader Robert Habeck is currently not ruling out such a left-wing alliance, but he does formulate conditions. The left must “prove to a special degree that it is capable of governing and ready to take responsibility for this country,” Habeck told the newspapers Funke media group from Saturday. This includes “foreign policy responsibility, a commitment to NATO”. The left would also have to admit that “the industrial core of this republic will not be destroyed,” said Habeck. “That can’t be done with us.”

The fact that Habeck is so clear on the coalition issue, even though he supports Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor, is not unexpected. Due to her lack of government experience, Baerbock relies heavily on a team solution. The thought that the more experienced Habeck should invest a lot in the work of a possible government formation quickly came up.

“Left alliance” of the Greens, SPD and Left: Wissler calls Habeck’s conditions “strange”

Janine Wissler, Federal Chairwoman of the Left © Frederic Kern / Future Image / Imago

Left boss Janine Wissler reacted to Habeck’s statements in the Monday edition of spark-Newspapers – and turned him off. “It is remarkable that the chairman of the Greens, who were once founded as a peace party, is calling for a commitment to the NATO war alliance.” She finds it “difficult to understand why the issue of the alleged alliance of values ​​with countries like Erdogan’s Turkey affects the Greens the question of the ability to govern is decisive ”.

In addition, a commitment to NATO would mean accepting the two percent rearmament target. This would cost billions of euros, “which should be better spent on social justice, education and climate protection than on tanks and bombs”. At the same time, Wissler welcomed the fact that Habeck had signaled openness to an alliance with the Left Party. The conditions formulated therein are, however, “strange”.

Green-red-red: Some polling institutes see an opportunity for coalition

Differences in content are already coming to light again. In order to be able to enter into such discussions after the election for exploratory talks or coalition negotiations, the voters must also give sufficient votes to the parties of the left alliance. According to the ZDF “Politbarometer” from May 7th, green-red-red is currently just about possible. According to the RTL / ntv “trend barometer” from May 5th, the coalition is feasible.

But during election campaigns, of course, the main idea among the parties is to only look at themselves – and to characterize the competition as unsuitable. In his party conference speech on Sunday, the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz mainly dealt against the Union. But also, as he put it, in the other “extreme” there are people who like to present big ideas, which in his opinion are not enough. He lacks the practical idea of ​​implementation. It does not seem that easy for a left alliance this time either. (cibo / AFP)