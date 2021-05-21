ofFlorian Naumann shut down

When it comes to wind power, the CSU is exposed to a small rebellion by the Free Voters. But at the request of Merkur.de, the party is now sending new signals.

Munich – Despite the climate offensive declared by the highest authorities: The topic of wind power, of all things, has recently threatened to split the coalition of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). But now there are new signals: The CSU shows up at the request of Merkur.de willing to compromise. Previously, the Free Voters in the person of Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber had insisted on changes to a crucial rule despite Söder’s word of power.

Söders Bayern coalition: Blume sends new signals on the “10H rule” – Now internal advice?

The reason for the dispute is the question of how far away wind turbines have to be from residential developments. Not only the Greens, but also the Free Voters want to revise the 10H rule – it could, at least according to the warning from the opposition – massively slow down the expansion of wind power and even prevent the renewal of existing plants. The CSU, however, was strictly against it. And even warned of a “breach of the coalition”.

But Secretary General Markus Blume is sending new signals after the public confrontation with the coalition partner. At least a veto is no longer specifically mentioned. “We are discussing the individual measures in the Bavarian coalition,” he explained Merkur.de on Friday. “One thing is clear: we have to accelerate the expansion of renewable energies, but together with and not against the population.”

Blume wants “wind power expansion” – “But with and not against the population”

Blume also emphasized that the 10H rule had “contributed to pacifying the population”. Citizens’ decisions may now be the solution. Glauber was with Merkur.de brought increased “citizen participation” into play. Blume expressed a similar opinion – two days later -. “The expansion of wind power requires acceptance by the population. The referendum in the Ebersberger Forest is an important signal that shows: Together with the citizens, the expansion of wind power can be continued. ”In the district of Ebersberger, the citizens voted with a narrow majority in favor of a wind power project.

The CSU General Secretary also referred to the state government’s solar plans. “Bavaria is sunny country. From 2022, photovoltaic systems will be required for all new buildings in Bavaria. Together with an intensified energetic renovation, we are providing important impulses. ”However, the Greens had warned that solar expansion alone – especially with a view to the winter months – would hardly be enough. You accused Söder of “loss of reality” on this question.

According to Blume, the CSU also wants to rely on tax incentives: “We want a climate tax reform with market-based CO2 pricing and, in return, a drastic reduction in the EEG surcharge and electricity tax,” he emphasized. (fn)