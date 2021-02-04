The resolutions on the new corona aid have met with mixed reactions from parties and associations. There is criticism of height and accuracy.

BERLIN taz | The corona aid for the needy decided by the coalition committee should be implemented as quickly as possible. Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) announced this on Thursday in Berlin. He wanted to bring a draft for a third social protection package to the cabinet next Wednesday, Heil said. This includes the planned one-time corona subsidy for recipients of basic security in the amount of 150 euros and the extension of easier access to Hartz IV benefits until the end of the year.

“People can rely on the welfare state,” said Heil. The aid is “economically sensible” and “socially necessary” and arrives “in the wallet of the people”.

The coalition committee decided on several social and some economic aid on Wednesday evening in view of the ongoing stresses caused by the corona crisis. As in the previous year, families should receive a child bonus as a surcharge on child benefit. This should be a one-time fee of 150 euros per child and will be offset against the child tax allowance.

As a result, there may be no plus in the wallet for high earners. However, those who receive child benefit and not the tax-free child allowance – and most families do that – receive the full bonus. The payment is not counted towards the basic security benefits and thus benefits Hartz IV recipients as well. Adult Hartz IV recipients also receive a one-time grant of 150 euros per person.

Opposition calls for a monthly increase in basic social security

The one-time corona surcharge is expected to add around 800 million euros to the state budget. The child bonus costs around 2 billion euros, Heil said on Thursday.

Those who have to apply for basic security for the first time will be reimbursed in full for the housing costs in the first two years of receipt. The applicant’s assets up to an amount of EUR 60,000 and EUR 30,000 for each additional household member are not taken into account. The regulation, which was introduced last year due to the pandemic, will now be extended until the end of 2021.

The Greens criticized the coalition decision as insufficient for those in need. The one-time corona grant of 150 euros is a “measly one-time payment” and a “bitter disappointment,” said Green parliamentary leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt. Bernd Riexinger, chairman of the Left, criticized the one-off payment of 150 euros for people with basic security “not doing justice” to the additional costs caused by Corona. Left and Greens are demanding a monthly surcharge of 100 euros during the pandemic.

Ulrich Schneider, Joint Association “Overcoming the crisis is a tragedy in terms of poverty policy”

An initiative from several associations, including the Paritätischer Gesamtverband, called for a surcharge of 100 euros per month during the pandemic and a permanent increase in the standard rate to 600 euros. Ulrich Schneider, general manager of the entire association, said that the coalition’s crisis management would remain a “tragedy in poverty policy”.

Companies should also be relieved

The coalition decided on further economic aid. An expanded tax offsetting of current losses with profits from previous years should enable companies to reduce their tax burden. According to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD), the revenue shortfalls for the state budget as a result of this relief amount to less than 1 billion euros.

The reduced VAT rate of 7 percent for meals in cafes and restaurants, which was initially planned until the end of June, is now to remain in place until the end of 2022. According to estimates by the SPD, the resulting shortfall in revenue for the state budget in 2021 will amount to around 3.5 billion euros.

The German Hotel and Restaurant Association Dehoga described the VAT reduction in the catering trade as “correct, important and encouraging”. The President of the Ifo Institute, Clemens Fuest, complained, however, that the VAT reduction in the catering trade was not very targeted. “It helps companies that are less affected and generate more sales, more than companies that are harder hit.”

The coalition committee also decided to extend the rescue and future program “Neustart Kultur” in a follow-up program. This should cost 1 billion euros.

In view of the billions in aid in the corona pandemic, there were differing ideas between the Union and the SPD when it came to dealing with the debt brake. Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus demanded adherence to the requirement laid down in the Basic Law. SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans, on the other hand, said that the debt brake had the mistake of making investments in the future impossible in case of doubt. (with dpa, afp, rtr)