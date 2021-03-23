Today, Tuesday, the Security Media Cell in Iraq announced the destruction of 39 terrorist camps in Nineveh Governorate, north of Baghdad.

The Media Cell said in a press statement today, reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “according to accurate intelligence information, and by order and coordination from the Joint Operations Command, the International Coalition Air Force carried out a series of air strikes amounting to 18 strikes yesterday in the Qarah Jog Mountains within the Nineveh Operations Sector.” .

It indicated that “the strikes resulted in the destruction of 39 terrorist camps.”