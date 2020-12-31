Highlights: In states where BJP is not in power, they ask to harass the opposition: Sukhendu Shekhar Roy

CBI on Thursday raided the three apartments of the accused together

BJP is alleging that the sale proceeds were white through shell companies

Kolkata

The CBI conducted raids on three houses of TMC leader Vinay Mishra, businessmen Amit Singh and Neeraj Singh on Thursday. The CBI conducted the raid in connection with the ongoing investigation into the coal smuggling case. During this time all three were not found. On the CBI raid, TMC leader Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said that in states where the BJP is not in power, they say to harass the opposition, they are trying for an anti-free India. His move will prove wrong in the Bengal elections.

At the same time, BJP is alleging that the proceeds from the sale have been given to the TMC through white shell companies. Its main advantage has been Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The CBI on Thursday raided the three apartments of the accused together. During this time, the CBI has received several laptops and documents from Vinay Mishra’s house.

Instructions to be present in CBI office on 4 January

Notices have been issued to TMC leader Vinay Mishra and others. On January 4, all have been asked to be present at the CBI office in Kolkata. It is alleged that the illegally mined coal has been sold for many years in the black market in various parts of West Bengal. The cost of this coal is several thousand crores. In the first week of December, the office of CA Ganesh Bagaria of Kolkata was raided by the CBI.

Main suspect still absconding

Anoop Majhi alias Lala, the prime suspect in the coal smuggling case, is still absconding. Lala has already been issued a lookout notice by the investigating agency. In November, Majhi’s 36 offices were raided by the CBI.