From: Jens Kiffmeier

No exit from coal: The results of the 2023 climate summit in Dubai lead to sharp reactions from many participants. Can the decision be saved?

Dubai – “Disappointment”, “death sentence” – the 2023 climate summit in Dubai threatens to end in a scandal. After weeks of negotiations, the draft of the final resolution that has now been published no longer contains a commitment to phasing out fossil energies such as coal, oil and gas; there is only talk of a reduction. The change to the controversial passage also caused strong reactions among many participants at COP28.

The clearest words came from the chairman of the AOSIS group of island states, Minister Cedric Schuster. He wrote angrily on the X platform (formerly Twitter): “We did not come here to sign our death warrant. We came here to fight for 1.5 degrees and for the only way to achieve this: phasing out the use of fossil fuels… We will not go quietly to our watery graves.” German Foreign Minister Annalena reacted similarly Baerbock (Greens).

Reactions to the results: The 2023 climate conference in Dubai ends with scandal – the reactions

The draft resolution was eagerly awaited. After long delays, the draft of the possible results was presented on Monday evening (December 11th). But contrary to expectations, the paper only envisages a “reduction in both the use and promotion of fossil energy sources”. This should be done in a “fair, orderly” manner in order to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality “by, before or around 2050”.

In addition, the only plan is to move away from “inefficient” subsidies for fossil fuels “that promote wasteful use” – and only “as quickly as possible”. The text also contains repeated references to technologies for the capture and storage of climate-damaging CO₂ as a way to continue using gas, oil or even coal. According to experts, these barely developed CCS technologies can hardly contribute to compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Possible resolutions at COP28: Baerbock is disappointed with the draft

Against this background, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), who acted as negotiator for the European Union (EU), also reacted with harsh criticism. The politician found that the draft resolution presented was a pure “disappointment”. This is unacceptable.

Wrestling with COP28 President al-Jaber over the draft resolution: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. © Hannes P Albert/dpa/Montage

EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra announced tough renegotiations: “We will talk for as long as necessary and do our utmost as the European Union to achieve what the world needs.” US climate envoy John Kerry also demanded that the wording to fossil fuels would have to be “strengthened”.

Greenpeace board member Martin Kaiser criticized the new draft for containing non-binding wording “in order to conceal the unscrupulous profit interests of the oil and gas industry and to accept further escalating global warming.”

“COP28 must not end like this!” warned Oxfam climate expert Jan Kowalzig. The negotiating delegations in Dubai must not allow “the fossil energy companies to sit back and be satisfied” and the Paris climate agreement to be “thrown out the window”.

Climate activists believe phasing out coal, gas and oil is essential

Before the new draft resolution was presented, an agreement was reached on one complete abandonment of the use of fossil fuels According to participants in the negotiations, this is more tangible than ever before. According to climate activists, an exit decision to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees is absolutely necessary. But was everything just a facade until the end?

The concrete background as to who organized the majority at which point to delete the controversial passage initially remained unclear in the evening. But a decision for global Phase out all fossil fuels The oil states such as Saudi Arabia had already decidedly opposed this in advance – supported by China, Iraq and Russia.

Struggle for results: Baerbock and the EU want to continue negotiating at COP28

Despite the supposed superiority, the EU representatives do not want to give up hope yet. Baerbock pushed for an extension of the negotiations that evening. “It is difficult to reach a conclusion here by midday tomorrow,” explained the German Foreign Minister. This is not a problem for the European delegation: “We have time and we are prepared to stay a little longer,” explained Baerbock. The conference is actually scheduled to end on Tuesday (December 12th) at 11 a.m.

But whether there would be an extension remained unclear. After presenting the new draft, COP28 President al-Jaber urged decisions and said the time for discussions was “coming to an end”. However, those close to the COP presidency said that the draft text could be viewed as a “chess opening” that the negotiators could build on. (jeki/with dpa and afp)