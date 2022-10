Turkey’s government said 30 workers are still trapped in a mine in Amasra, in Bartin province. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SELIM BOSTANCI/SHUTTERSTOCK

At least 22 miners died and 17 were injured in an explosion that took place on Friday at a coal mine in Amasra, in the Turkish province of Bartin, on the Black Sea coast, while about 30 remain trapped, according to the report. government of Turkey.

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez, who was present in Amasra, explained to the press that, according to initial assessments, the disaster was caused by an explosion of firedamp (combustible gas released from coal mines).

According to the Turkish newspaper Evrensel, a report by the Court of Auditors (Sayistay) had already drawn attention to this well in 2019, indicating that many gas leaks with a risk of explosion were recorded.