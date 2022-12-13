THE PRESIDENT PROMISED an even floor in the process to elect Morena’s candidate for the state of Coahuila.

And according to the contracts that the CFE has delivered to coal companies in recent days, the offer of Andrés Manuel López Obrador was fulfilled.

In times of the 4T, the organization led by Manuel Bartlett had been accused of delivering million-dollar contracts for the acquisition of coal to companies linked to Senator Armando Guadiana.

But just when the formal process to designate the icing standard bearer was running, the purchases sought to benefit the undersecretary of Citizen Security, Ricardo Mejía.

In detail, last Friday, December 9, the CFE directly awarded two contracts for “the Acquisition of Non-Coking Thermal Mineral Coal, Long-flame Sub Bituminous with the characteristics of coal from the Rio Escondido Basin.”

The amount of the contract delivered by the hosts of Bartlett Díaz amounts to an accumulated amount of 985 million pesos. Nothing bad.

The company that benefited was La Sierra Minería y Transporte SA de CV, linked to the coal businessman Antonio Flores Guerra and his sister, the Morenista mayoress of the municipality of Melchor Múzquiz, Tania Vanessa Flores Guerra.

Both are close to Mejía Berdeja, in addition to the fact that they were open promoters of his failed pre-candidacy.

According to the Public Registry of Commerce, La Sierra Minería y Transporte is owned by the legal director of the current administration of Melchor Múzquiz until a few days ago: David Rangel Morales.

The firm was established on September 14, 2021, that is, three months after the Morenista Flores Guerra won the election in that municipality.

After just a few weeks of operation, the firm was registered in the CFE supplier register and, just over a year later, it received the two most onerous contracts.

They are for the supply of ore, reported on the purchasing platform under the codes CFE-0700-ADAAN-0081-2022 and CFE-0700-ADAAN-0082-2022, both for the amount of 492 million 500 thousand pesos.

Such operations effectively put a level playing field between the shooters and the government, since in the previous purchase of coal that the CFE made last July, Guadiana “split the cheese.”

And it is that the now formal candidate of Morena is credited with placing the mineral in various companies with which he maintains relations. We are talking about three thousand 800 million pesos.

List among the companies linked to the senator Infraestructura Minera Catamco SA de CV, the operator of the Villa de Agujita mine, in which 10 miners were trapped last August.

Only this firm, whose original shareholder is Abel Alvarado Tijerina (a relative of Guadiana), obtained a contract for 56 million pesos with the procedure CFE-0700-ADAAN-0053-2022.

Guadiana’s bonanza seemed to match these days with that of its competitor. But the years of advantage in this market finally gave him the candidacy for Coahuila.

THE SITUATION of the Nacional Monte de Piedad, an institution with 245 years of existence, is COMPLICATED, but if it does not resolve its relationship with its union, it could disappear in the next three or four years, declaring itself totally financially insolvent and unable to indemnify their workers. The company directed by Javier de la Calle and the Union of Employees and Workers of Nacional Monte de Piedad failed to reach an agreement. The union went on strike again on January 20. The charity vehicle filed a collective conflict of an economic nature and is willing to make a liquidation in accordance with the law and even give additional amounts. He also showed a willingness to rehire the workers. Currently, the collective bargaining agreement represents 66% of its total operating costs.

ARCELORMITTAL MÉXICO and the governments of Michoacán and Nuevo León, hold the meeting “Asia Pacific Corridor” whose objective is to turn the state governed by Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla into a logistics pole for international trade, representing a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region , while Nuevo León to North America. Isla de La Palma, with some 600 hectares, will be transferred to the Administration of the Lázaro Cárdenas National Port System, with which an investment plan of up to 1.4 billion pesos is launched and the generation of three thousand direct jobs and nine thousand hints With this, the steel company led by Víctor Cairo will have the opportunity to reach new markets and achieve a greater margin of safety in transportation logistics.

FOR HUGHES NETWORK Systems, which in Mexico is led by Marcos Duarte, 2023 will begin with a global change of direction, as Pradman Kaul, current president of the company, announced his retirement after 47 years at the helm of the leading satellite communication firm. He will be succeeded by Paul Gaske, who is currently Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America. Under Kaul’s leadership, Hughes has established itself as the world leader in VSAT, with nine million terminals in more than 100 countries and 1.5 million subscribers in the Americas. In addition, the company achieved the first broadband satellite network, the first commercial satellite deployment, and the first satellite Internet service.

NO, THE BROTHERS Dionisio and Arturo Sánchez Carbajal no longer have anything to do with the developer group Sare, which, as I informed you, has just filed for bankruptcy. The owner has been the English fund Tavistock, owned by magnate Joe Lewis since 2015. The Sánchez Carbajals are still in the housing business through Grupo Reto. His professional career within the sector did not close the financing of the bank, which they liquidated after passing through Sare. Today they develop housing in the CdMx that goes from three to 10 million pesos, a market segment with a lot of demand. Regarding Sare, the Federal Institute of Specialists in Commercial Bankruptcies, directed by Edgar Bonilla, appointed Sergio Hermida as a visitor.