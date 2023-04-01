The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Ajman identified three main causes of fires in homes, calling for following safety guidelines to protect lives and prevent fire risks.

The Director of the Civil Protection and Safety Department, Lieutenant Colonel Majid Ali Al-Hussan, said that coal is at the top of the causes of fires in homes.

He added that the second reason is represented by the “water heater”, as “it may cause an electric short circuit that develops into a house fire,” pointing to the importance of ensuring the safety of the water heater periodically, and that it is free from corrosion and rust.

He said that gas leakage is the third cause of fires inside homes. And he identified five steps to deal with it: the first is to disconnect the electrical current from outside the house, the second is to open windows and doors for ventilation, the third is to close the gas valve, and the fourth is to leave the house, and finally to communicate with the civil defense.